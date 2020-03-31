The city of Aspen is forecasting that taxable retail sales will decline 34% for the year compared to 2019 in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic and its crippling impacts on Aspen’s economy, which will lead to millions of dollars in shortfalls impacting critical services.
A memo released Monday from Finance Director Pete Strecker, titled “Preliminary revisions to 2020 tax projections,” includes a month-by-month forecast for where city officials believe taxable economic activity will be compared to the same months last year. Strecker’s memo, which he notes is a “snapshot in time” subject to further adjustment, projects that March will come in 65% below 2019. A statewide order closing ski areas took effect on March 15, restaurants and bars shut down most operations the next day (pick up and delivery are still allowed) and a local “stay at home” public health order took effect on March 23.
“March was impacted heavily as spring break tourism in the second half of the month was canceled; April and May are slightly better as these largely local-only months reflect more routine purchases and it is currently assumed that some commerce may occur,” says Strecker’s memo, which projects a 56 and 52% decline, respectively, for April and May.
The memo continues, “Weakness is still expected though the main summer months due to cancellation of major special events and the uncertainty of global and state travel restrictions. Tourism is only expected to make a modest rebound in mid-to-late summer … . It is anticipated that the rebound will continue into the fall and by December, anticipate a weaker open to the ski season.”
Strecker’s forecast calls for a 58% decline in month-over-month revenues in June and July, improving to a 40% decline in August, negative percentages in the 30s in the fall and a 22% reduction in taxable retail sales compared to 2019 for December.
Altogether, that would result in $539.62 million in taxable sales in the city for the year, a 34% decline from the 2020 projection city officials went into the year with of $816.76 million. That number reflected a 3.4% increase from 2019’s numbers.
“By industry, the hardest hit are the likely areas of high cost items like luxury goods and automobiles, followed by additional optional areas like clothing and sporting goods,” the memo says. “With limited and/or heightened fear of travel anticipated, accommodations will also be hit hard. A slightly muted impact would then occur at restaurants, but not as deep given local patron visits. The least impacted industry will be in the areas of general retail (which includes some large online retailers that have been able to remain open during this time and have even seen a boost) and basic necessity retail like food and drug.”
The projection means millions in revenue shortfalls for various city funds and services. Strecker cautioned that the impacts to sales tax collections are in addition to reductions in fee collections the city will realize because of the COVID-19 crisis.
But based on the tax collections alone, the city’s general fund stands to lose $3 million, Strecker’s memo says. Parks and open space stands to lose $4 million. Kids First, which supports child care, could lose $500,000 and the tourism promotion fund is looking at a $1.2 million reduction.
Strecker’s memo classifies transportation services as “the area of greatest concern” based on the current revenue forecasts. Sales tax loss, including from a 1% valley wide transit tax, is estimated in the $2.3 million range. In addition, revenues from paid parking fees are projected to cost transit services $1.5 million.
“Immediate steps, including reduction in service levels and hours, have started,” the memo says. More cutbacks are possible.
City staff is working to analyze other fee-based revenue streams in order to develop a more complete picture for upcoming fiscal impacts.
“The city administration is already scaling back its operations and will bring forward a formalized cost cutting package for the council to consider at a future regular meeting,” Strecker’s memo says.