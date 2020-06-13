Retail sales tracked by the city of Aspen were down 59.2% in the month of April, which officials said was unsurprising given that the town was under a stay-at-home order with next to no tourism.
“As would be expected, economic activity contracted significantly during this first full month of COVID,” says a report issued Friday by the city’s finance department. “Many businesses saw a complete shutdown to operations while others experienced some local visitation, albeit reduced due to shelter-in-place orders. While collections overall exceeded revised revenue projections, the near-term financial outlook remains significantly muted relative to 2019.”
April is a smaller portion of annual collections than peak months and accounts for roughly 4.3% of the year’s total sales tax.
The report marked the second month of sharp declines in sales. March, which saw COVID-related impacts take hold by mid-month, was down 43%. Year to date, 2020 has now slipped behind 2019 by 15.7 percent, after starting off the hear 6.6% ahead at the end of February.
For April, all industries were down except for liquor, which was up 8.8%; marijuana dispensaries were down 42%.
Mainstay businesses such as accommodations — which were closed to leisure tourists — and restaurants and bars were down 96.9% and 83%, respectively.
Luxury goods were down 87.3% for the month but are still up 11.9% for the year.
The city deferred tax remittance requirements for March, which pushed more collections into April. Thus, April 2020 collections declined 39.5% instead of 46.8% had this deferral not been offered.
Housing real estate transfer tax collections for May — reported one month ahead of sales tax data — were down 86.5%. Wheeler real estate transfer tax collections for May were down 86.3%. This follows expectations given the limited showings allowed during this period and the reduced tourism traffic.