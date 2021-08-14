Pitkin County organizations in need of volunteers are now able to partner with High Country Retired Senior Volunteer Program, a Garfield County organization that connects volunteers over age 55 to service opportunities across the Roaring Fork Valley.
High Country RSVP began serving Garfield County 48 years ago and still operates through partnerships with Colorado Mountain College, AmeriCorps Seniors and other organizations between Basalt and Parachute. In the past year, RSVP has grown to include partners and opportunities in Aspen and Pitkin County, and the program is seeking volunteers to help address various community needs.
“Most all of the nonprofits work Aspen to Parachute in their mission, so now we have volunteers that serve that greater region too,” director Mary Moon said. “People can do a wide range of things. All volunteers want to do different things. Some people really like administrative tasks and some want really hands-on, task-oriented things, and some, they kind of want to sit at an office table. So we try to have a wide range of things to meet different personalities and styles.”
The 206 volunteers who work with RSVP can be seen doing almost any sort of service at the more than 50 organizations the program supports throughout the valley. RSVP connects people with Roaring Fork Outdoor Volunteers, local hospitals, Lift-Up, local farms and animal shelters. Some RSVP volunteers also shovel snow for their neighbors or do their taxes, and some write grants for local nonprofits. There are no requirements about what kind of work volunteers can do or how often they have to volunteer — the only rule is that they must be at or over age 55.
Volunteer manager Anne Sale said that volunteering allows the opportunity to meet new people, contribute to the community or fulfill community service requirements in meaningful ways.
“I think that belonging part was the biggest thing that I saw with the volunteers,” she said. “They loved being part of a group and feeling like they were contributing and giving back.”
Moon added that especially during the pandemic, being a part of something bigger has been very important for people. In 2020, the program had to pivot its services to allow for social distancing, and many volunteers have been unable to serve because of their own health concerns or because organizations have not yet reopened to volunteers.
However, Moon and Sale said the program was still able to contribute through things like Zoom tutoring sessions, online Medicare help, outdoor work with RFOV and Meals on Wheels. In the past year, their volunteers served 12,000 hours, Moon said.
“There’s been a lot of juggling how we keep seniors serving in this era of a pandemic,” Moon said. “Our Medicare counselors did it by phone. Our tax volunteers had a drive-by drop-off service. ...So they’ve found ways to continue to help people but it’s been creative for sure.”
While some volunteers are waiting for social interactions to feel safe again before they return to service, RSVP has not stopped planning for the future. In the next year, RSVP hopes to be a fully independent nonprofit; it plans to expand to allow people of all ages to volunteer. Some services are physically demanding and difficult for seniors to provide, Moon said, and she hopes that younger volunteers will help address additional community needs.
RSVP is currently seeking volunteers over 55 to help serve at Pitkin County Senior Services and Lift-Up. Jobs range from volunteering at the reception desk to delivering food from a farm in Carbondale to the Lift-Up food bank in Aspen.
“The benefit of coming through us is you can try out hundreds of different things,” Moon said, adding that RSVP has had retired CPAs, nurses and social security administrators working with them to provide services to local hospitals, nonprofits and Medicare clients.
“Our volunteers have an enormous amount of knowledge and experience. Even if they’re just at a front desk greeting people, they have so much knowledge of what goes on and the ability to really take care of people.”
To learn more about RSVP, visit its website at highcountryrsvp.org. Mary Moon can be reached at 970-947-8462, and Anne Sale can be reached at 970-947-8441 to answer questions.