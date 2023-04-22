In his younger years, a national championship biathlon win — setting aside the fact that he didn’t imagine he’d compete in the sport — would’ve evoked a more competitive response than it does today in Aspen local Scott Lacy. But if he kept that attitude his entire racing career, one that saw him burn out at a young age, such an accomplishment likely never would have been a reality.
Weeks after Lacy became a national champion in the biathlon pursuit and finished second in the sprint in Casper, Wyoming, the 32-year-old Aspen Valley Ski and Snowboard Club product is back at home, preparing for a summer that is going to be a little more relaxed on the training front than in previous years in recognition of a need for better recovery.
It’s the latest strategic adjustment in his refreshed approach to competing: doing it for the fun of it. As a young Nordic racer, Lacy was focused on the results and putting his nose to the grindstone. Today, it’s about just enjoying the time as an athlete and enjoying the process, not the outcome.
“If I had won when I was expecting results of myself, I would have been like, ‘Ha, see, I worked harder than you. I raced better. I did all these things,’” Lacy said. “Winning now was like, wow that’s such a cool bonus. I didn’t expect that to happen and it’s kind of cool. It almost just feels like icing on the cake.”
Coming out of AVSC, Lacy’s future in the US Nordic scene was promising. He was an All-American for the Dartmouth College team. But he felt the burnout and hung the skis up for a year and a half and started an engineering career. He relocated to Jackson, Wyoming, and started coaching Nordic and competing recreationally.
After a few years, having risen to the position of program director, Lacy came to the realization that he still belonged on the course, not on the sidelines.
“It all goes back to the same thing. By having fun with the kids, I was having fun with the sport and I realized what it can bring to people,” Lacy said.
His first year back was the 2019-20 season that was shortened due to COVID-19 — something he said he ended up being thankful for because he was once again going all in, overexerting to try to reclaim some of the luster of his previous career. The results didn’t follow.
In year two, remembering his college roommate who had been a biathlon racer their entire time together at Dartmouth, Lacy jumped into some races with a borrowed rifle just to fill out his schedule as the pandemic continued to impact travel. He needed the training but perhaps more importantly, it was fun for him.
That’s where the inkling of his new mantra began: Enjoy the process and leave no expectations for the outcome. He had success early, despite having a modest history with the rifle.
“I didn’t have any expectations for results and I just focused on the process of shooting, skiing and loving skiing,” Lacy said.
The next season a club assigned him a rifle and he decided to drop his FIS license and commit to biathlon competition, with the expenses and all. It was a huge leap to jump into a sport he had limited experience in and take on the financial aspect. But he knew he had to try it because he saw the “retired” life and had determined skiing is where he was happiest. It was no longer about being better than others, just being the best he could be.
“It really just took this subtle shift in mindset. I’m not a victim, I chose to do this. Everything is my choice and I’m choosing to do this because I love it. All of the sudden, it took the pressure off,” Lacy said. “I’m not doing it for anyone else. I don’t need to have a result and of course they’ll come, but if you expect it and you hold yourself to that, you just do poorly.
“It’s really just releasing yourself from the outcome and saying here are the things that I can control, which I think is applicable for everything in your life.”
He won the sprint in the 2021 National Championships, but the race saw fewer participants due to the pandemic.
Still, he earned a place on Team USA and has trended upward ever since. He’s landed on the World Cup circuit and earned a top-10 finish in Canada in early March. He placed fourth in a nationals event last year before edging out Vincent Bonacci by 25 seconds to win the pursuit this year, flipping places with Bonacci in the sprint. Lacy’s youth-junior-senior relay team also took fourth.
Lacy’s established that he can succeed in the sport and is having fun in the process. He’s already begun planning his approach to next season, but is also weighing the next post-career steps.
“My goal is to stay in it and kind of be a mentor,” Lacy said. “Now I want to set the precedent. I want to show these young kids that even when there’s some tough spots, you get through it. Then I want to step away.”
Lacy’s personal blog and fundraising information for the upcoming season are on his website, scottlacy.me.