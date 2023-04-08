Jerry Herships isn’t one to sit still for long.
The pastor who made friends at bars, organized sock drives for homeless people and delivered Sunday sermons at Aspen Community Church recently announced to his congregation that he has answered a bishop’s calling to the Denver area.
The reverend said he’ll deliver his last sermon at the Methodist church in Aspen’s West End neighborhood the first Sunday of June. Then it’s off to Applewood Valley United Methodist Church in Golden, where he starts in July.
Herships began his appointment in Aspen in July 2019, taking the pulpit at a church that was built in 1890 and home to a Presbyterian congregation before it became a Methodist church in the 1930s. The religion’s congregants have grown increasingly split over the years, with the more conservative set disaffiliating from the United Methodist Church.
Herships is on the progressive side of the Methodist aisle, a religion whose followers have been divided over such cultural issues as LGBTQ rights and same-sex marriage.
There are conservative members who believe the United Methodist Church has become too liberal and progressive; some have joined the Global Methodist Church. Herships, a former stand-up comedian, has a looser approach toward religion.
“Love is the common cause,” he said. “People can get locked into dogma and their particular orthodox is, and we know how dangerous that is.”
Herships grew up Catholic in Detroit, worked as an emcee at the Improv comedy club in Los Angeles the ‘80s and ‘90s, doing stand-up gigs along the way. After moving from California to Florida in the mid-’90s, Herships got a job managing a nightclub and moonlighted as a stand-up comedian. But after meeting a Methodist pastor in Florida, Herships was inspired to switch to a career of faith.
He became an ordained minister in 2009, starting at St. Andrew’s United Methodist Church in Highlands Ranch, a mega-church south of Denver.
Herships didn’t stay within the church’s walls. He started AfterHours Denver, where he’d hang out with people at bars and taverns not to proselytize anyone, but just to get to know them. Some would end up joining his church anyway; others did not.
Hership has taken a similar approach in Aspen. His conversations with people in bars are just as enriching as the ones he has with his congregants, he said.
His business cards are drink coasters. He said happy hour at Clark’s Oyster House is primetime for good conversations. Hooch is a favorite too, he said.
“He’s very personable,” said Quinn Gallagher, one of Hooch’s owners. “He enjoys having real conversations with real people. And whoever sits next to him at the bar, they’ve just made a friend.”
Soon after arriving in Aspen, Herships started a sock drive for Aspen’s needy. He organized coat drives and blanket drives. He rallied friends two summers ago to make PB&Js for the former homeless encampment at the intercept lot at Brush Creek and Highway 82.
“Every Thursday afternoon, he’d go to Hooch, bring back break and peanut butter and everything, and we’d make and bag the sandwiches,” Gallagher said.
Hooch’s bar became a makeshift assembly line for PB&Js that summer, and Gallagher described it as a rewarding experience.
“Fellow bartenders, police officers, he’s really good with a mix of people,” he added.
Herships said, “I take great pride that in the four years I was here, I got billionaires’ cell phone numbers and homeless people’s cell numbers. I love the fact that in our church, there were homeless people sitting in the same pews as millionaires. And if you want to have a glimpse into my parlance in the kingdom of God, it’s people of all economics, all sexual orientations, all genders, all races.”
Taverns and places of worship have something important in common, Herships said.
“Both share community and gathering purposes,” he said.
As for Aspen, “This town is very funny. It’s obviously got this global footprint and it’s got a persona you can’t deny: the connection to Hollywood and power and money. But when you go below the shiny surface, there are people who care deeply about this community. I’d been in the (former) homeless board meetings and there were almost as many people on the committee as there were homeless people. People don’t drop the ball here and they see it as a community where everybody is welcome, and that’s rare.
In September, Pitkin County commissioners recognized Herships with the Pitkin County Cares “Good Samaritan” award.
Their proclamation said in part: “Jerry Herships is relatively new to the Pitkin County Community but every day since he arrived here he has made a meaningful difference in the lives of our most vulnerable … When a need is identified in the unhoused community, Jerry Herships is among the first to step up to find a solution. When socks were needed, he jumped on social media and received over 250 pairs of warm socks. He has also collected clothing, toiletries, camping gear and sub-zero sleeping bags for the local homeless population. … Herships played an integral part in establishing the Safe Outdoor Space at the Brush Creek Park and Ride during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. He visited the site regularly to provide support and friendship. He galvanized a group of volunteers, restaurant workers, and others to provide PB&J lunch bags every Thursday to the residents of the camp.”
Herships, 59, said one benefit of returning to the Front Range is that he’ll be closer to his wife, Laura, and son, Hudson. But Aspen left an impression on him, just as he is leaving an impression on Aspen.
“This is not blowing smoke: It’s an honor to address the misconception about Aspen and come here and see a community where people love to love on eachother, and are fiercely protective of their environment.”