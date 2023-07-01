The Roaring Fork School District is expecting a significant bump in total program funding for its 2023-24 fiscal year, continuing a trend in revenue rebounds since the pandemic.
An increase in property tax values is leading the way in a projected per-pupil funding jump of more than $1,000, around 10.5%. In total, it’s estimated to result in a total program funding projection of $56.6 million, an increase of roughly $3.5 million from the last school year.
“Revenues are up and they’re healthy,” RFSD Chief Finance Officer Nathan Markham said via phone on Friday. “It’s really a turnaround from where we were in the spring of 2020. At the onset of the pandemic there were some pretty catastrophic estimates for what revenues could do over the coming three to five years and we really haven’t seen that. It’s really been some of the strongest revenue growth that we’ve seen in K-12 for decades.”
Last year, the district saw total program funding jump $3.7 million and $7.2 million the year before that, according to end-of-year projections given in the following years’ approved budgets. Since the district saw program funding dip nearly $4 million in 2020-21 following the onset of the pandemic, its total program fund value has grown more than $16 million.
This year, the jump comes in spite of a projected drop of nearly 200 funded students, from 5,845 to 5,658. This is a bit of a misnomer, as with the impending arrival of universal pre-K in Colorado, the state changed how it counts funded students, Markham said. Under the new program, only students in K-12 will factor into total program funding while preschoolers will be funded separately. Universal pre-K will be funded from the state’s existing preschool program, according to the education news service Chalkbeat.
In the approved budget, universal pre-K will result in just over $2 million in general fund revenue for the school district.
Overall, the district is projecting revenues to sit around $91.5 million, $7 million up from the projected year-end total for 2022-23, which increased at roughly the same clip from the year prior. Following the pandemic, the district got a $16 million revenue increase in 2021-22 from 2020-21. These figures are pre-transfer of dollars to specific funds and charter school allocation.
Following fund allocations and the addition of a $28.2 million beginning fund balance for the 2023-24 school year, RFSD is looking at an approved general fund budget of $99.4 million.
The bulk of the funding is going to paying staff, with $50.9 million going to salaries, $35.6 million of which is going to instruction staff. That’s up just shy of $5 million from last year and around $7 million higher than in 2021-22.
Around 83.5% of the budgeted general fund expenditures are going to salaries or benefits, a total of $67.9 million. The district is projecting a total of 739.4 personnel, 408.3 in certified positions.
The biggest singular expense over the calendar will come out of the school’s reserves. The Meadowood project, as it’s been called, is the construction of 50 housing units in Carbondale and is expected to break ground in the near future. Markham said the district has secured around $17 million in financing after approving a guaranteed maximum price for the project around $28.6 million.
RFSD also is committing $900,000 to its Learning Acceleration Plan, implementing school-based support at schools and promoting Glenwood Springs Middle School Principal Joel Hathaway to the newly formed position of executive director of schools. It’s spending $200,000 each for student fee reimbursements and school safety and security measures. Its final strategic investment presented to the board is $100,000 for a bilingual mental health professional.
Markham said there are still decisions to be made following election season around property tax collection. The deadline is typically in December, but pending legislation like Prop HH could complicate it. The bill, if passed, would reduce property taxes and reallocate Colorado Taxpayer’s Bill of Rights funds to compensate for state revenue.
The district collects property taxes that are both fixed dollar and fixed rate. In the former, the district decreases the mill levy as property values increase, to collect the same amount. The latter increases its collection of local taxes as property values increase. An example of a fixed rate levy is the Total Program Mill Levy, which the district has limited ability to adjust.
In essence, the district has flexibility with some of the property taxes it levies but not with others, and is waiting on assessments starting in August and legislation in November to see what the figures actually look like. Markham said the district will look at how best to balance mill-levy collection with the best benefit for the community.
“We’re aware of a significant increase in property values and we continue to want to be good stewards of public money and good local partners,” Markham said. “We’ll kind of take a ‘wait and see’ approach to see if there’s anything we can do on a local basis.”