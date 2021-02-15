The denial of a rezoning request for the Pandora’s ski area expansion project on Aspen Mountain in favor of the project being considered in a more comprehensive manner, is being recommended by the county’s community development staff to its planning and zoning commission.
Pitkin County Planning & Zoning is scheduled to examine the request of the rezoning ordinance on Tuesday that first came before its board of county commissioners in 2019, and has been continued for myriad reasons since that time.
“Staff strongly recommends that any changes to the East Aspen Master Plan be made in the context of a comprehensive update, and not in the limited manner proposed by the applicant,” which is Aspen Skiing Co., according to a memo published Friday by Suzanne Wolff, the county’s assistant director for community development.
The proposed expansion would add 153 acres of developed trails and glades and 1,220 vertical skiing and riding in terrain located east of the current Walsh’s Run.
Pandora’s would be served by a new chairlift terminating lower than Lud’s Lane (the existing road back to Gent’s Ridge lift), allowing an extension of the Walsh’s, Hyrup’s and Kristi’s runs, according to the application. The lift’s top terminal is planned for 950 feet south and east of the existing Silver Queen Gondola building.
The expansion into what was first named Pandora’s Box has been envisioned for more than 20 years; SkiCo has maintained it will bring additional, and needed, intermediate terrain into Aspen Mountain’s offerings. About 166 acres of land would be subject to rezoning, according to the application.
Representatives for Aspen Skiing Co. recently submitted additional updated information to the county on increased skier and rider usage data, background into the Rural & Remote zone district, reduced timbering plans for the area and the project’s relationship to a neighboring planning area.
To complete the Pandora’s expansion would require acreage that’s currently zoned Rural and Remote and Agriculture Residential to be changed to Ski-Recreation.
Pandora’s is located within the East Aspen Master Plan Area that was first adopted in Oct. 2003, according to information from the applicant.
“Updates to the Castle Creek and East Aspen Master Plans are currently underway, so it is most appropriate to include the proposed amendments with these Master Plan updates,” Wolff stated in the memo.
In a subsequent email to the Aspen Daily News, she wrote that the Feb. 16 meeting before planning and zoning “is the only meeting scheduled so far, and the discussion on Tuesday will help determine next steps.” There is a placeholder date for the BOCC in April to consider the application.
The scope of Tuesday’s meeting will be limited to discussion of whether it’s appropriate to consider either a partial or interim amendment to the East Aspen Master Plan in the absence of a more complete master plan update. That is rather than the project’s merits or flaws at this meeting.
“Any amendment or update to the Master Plan must consider what changes have occurred since 2003 in the surrounding Little Annie/Richmond Ridge area, the broader context of current uses and activities and concerns/issues, and what will ‘hold the line’ on Rural and Remote if this 5 area is rezoned,” Wolff’s memo continued.
Pandora’s rezoning was “bifurcated” from the BOCC’s 2018 review of the Aspen Mountain Master Plan update; elected officials have looked to its planning and zoning commission for detailed review and recommendations on the proposal.
The project was subject to public scoping and review by the U.S. Forest Service in 2018 and in 2019 a final decision notice was issued approving the lift and terrain. Pandora’s is located within SkiCo’s special use permit by the Forest Service.