The Aspen City Council on Monday did not support a funding request to release a request for proposals for two phases of an investigative study on the “preferred alternative” for the Entrance to Aspen.
The last time the project was discussed in February, council members asked for more information to assist in a decision whether to issue an RFP or move on to schematic design. Staff proposed splitting the RFP process into two sections to help the council and the community understand the process.
“We’re looking for buy-in from council and suggestions of changes we can make to the work plan,” said Jack Danneberg, project manager.
The RFP would primarily focus on the preferred alternative, or “PA” — the plan to replace the current Castle Creek Bridge with a straight shot through the Marolt Open Space — although it would also include an analysis of the S-curves. Phase 1 would focus on traffic analysis, existing conditions analysis, environmental studies, Record of Decision re-evaluation and an origin and destination study. Phase 2 would focus on the development of preliminary drawings and would include a public participation component in addition to cost and schedule estimates, open space and landscape design and more.
The council asked for more information about whether a public vote would be required and replacing the current Castle Creek Bridge. Councilman Sam Rose said he would like to know more about the option of replacing the current bridge, while Councilman Bill Guth added that he thought it would almost be irresponsible to not look into replacing it.
“I understand that we need to do something but I don’t think that the preferred alternative is the right solution for our community,” Guth said. “If it were up to me solely, I would direct you to work on a comprehensive traffic improvement plan from the airport to the core using the existing alignment.”
Councilman Ward Hauenstein said he also was interested in exploring the option of replacing the bridge and wanted to know more about which way the community was leaning. Mayor Torre said that he was uncomfortable with the amount of outstanding questions left at the end of the work session.
“I just can’t keep going down this road of spending money on the preferred alternative when I don’t really think that that’s community consensus for what we want to do moving forward,” he said.
He added that some pieces of the investigative study like wildfire evacuation and road improvements on the current alignment are things the city could and should be exploring now without waiting to fix the entrance.
Staff also presented a letter from the Colorado Department of Transportation and the Federal Highway Administration answering questions from the council about the bridge and the PA. In the letter, CDOT wrote that a vote is not required to implement the PA, and that when the existing bridge needs to be replaced, the PA would move forward.
Friends of Castle Creek, a group of Aspenites opposed to the preferred alternative, also attended the work session and shared a letter with the council urging them to explore alternative solutions that would utilize the existing bridge instead of spending money on consultants.
The group said they would like to see a side-by-side analysis of the PA versus replacing the existing bridge with a three-lane bridge with one reversible lane along the existing right-of-way.
“We ask that you reject this approach proposed by staff. A reset with firm and clear direction is needed, one calling for establishing a set of decision factors followed by an objective side-by-side analysis comparing the PA with a new bridge at the existing location,” the group wrote in the letter. “Let’s work together and build consensus on a new bridge location. Further studies and consultants are not needed. This is simply a matter of objective consideration of all the factors at play.”
The topic will return to the council table at a future meeting, and staff will bring back a different proposal.