When ballot measure 5B passed in November, Roaring Fork School District voters approved more than $7 million in increased property taxes from mill levies for the sake of increasing the wages of district employees up to standard. However, district officials were surprised to learn that the money wouldn’t start arriving until the spring.
Now, spring has sprung, as will the paychecks of Roaring Fork employees on April 28.
In Wednesday evening’s meeting, the district’s Board of Education approved the 2022 salary adjustment plan, which Superintendent Rob Stein has called the largest in district history.
“This feels like a moment to pop nonalcoholic Champagne,” Stein joked.
Under the new adjustment and the approved interest-based bargaining proposal, the starting wage for teacher and counseling positions will be $50,000 — with the help of a one-off professional wage supplement — and the district will increase its minimum wage for hourly workers from $13.90 to $18. Stein said the median pay increase for eligible staff will be 14%, ranging from 3% to 29%.
Current teaching job listings for the district show a salary range of $41,140-$61,495, dependent on experience. According to the most recent Colorado Department of Education data, the district had an average salary of $56,000 for teachers.
In comparison, a job listing for an English language arts teacher position at Aspen High School in the Aspen School District currently lists a range of $48,000-66,000. The comparison is relevant, as a goal for the district was to move upward in terms of competitive wages compared to similar schools, including neighboring districts.
The push for higher wages was enforced by a staff shortage brought on by the Roaring Fork Valley’s ever-increasing cost of living and a failure for wages — in many fields, not just education — to scale proportionally. According to Stein, a goal of the adjustment was to find ways for pay to be fair and competitive in the local market and against other comparable districts.
“We made this commitment, for even our local markets, to be in the top-third,” Stein said. “If we have another local market and there’s a gap, we’re trying to get you as close to the local market as possible.”
Stein said the district also evaluated a “living” wage, including auxiliary benefits, housing and educational opportunities, but requested the board hold off on action on those items, for the time being.
The final mill levy override funds came in around $7.5 million. The district allocated $3.4 million for recurring teacher salaries, $2.2 million for other recurring salaries and $800,000 for retention and recruitment. The remaining $1.1 million was delegated to the district’s charter schools.
In the interest-based bargaining plan, proposed by a committee that included 12 teachers out of 21 total members, the salary schedule was adjusted. Of note, workers with a bachelor’s degree can see 20 steps of salary bumps up to $67,585, up from the previous cap of $48,560 at step nine.
The district also removed a cap on additional education incentives. Previously, those with a bachelor’s degree saw no further bumps beyond 40 credit hours unless they received a doctorate. Now, there are pay scales for each 10 credits up to 120.
Under the new scale, the lowest possible wage for a teacher is $46,595, shy of the $50,000 the district wanted. Stein requested the board approve a professional wage supplement from the mill levy funds to bridge the gap, estimating it would cost around $100,000 the first year and taper off in subsequent years.
“I think there will be a lot of happy people,” board member Kenny Teitler said of the increased salaries and wages.
Both the resolution and the interest-based bargaining proposal passed 4-0. Board member Natalie Torres was not present.