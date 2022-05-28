The Roaring Fork School District’s 2022-23 proposed budget reflects a “post-pandemic” steadiness, a potential new norm of student enrollment and adjustments from the mill levy override that voters passed in November.
Board of education members heard a presentation upon the budget’s first reading at their meeting on Wednesday evening. General fund revenue is budgeted to increase by more than $5 million — a change of 6.6% — but the majority of the increase is coming from the addition of Two Rivers Community School to the district umbrella.
As such, the majority of the increase is going straight into the charter K-8 and won’t factor into funding. Total program funding is budgeted at $57.9 million and net revenues add up to $70.4 million, based on bills still being discussed by the state legislature. With a beginning balance of nearly $25 million, it gives the district $95.4 million to work with, up from 2021-22’s $86.3 million.
“The positive momentum continues into next year,” RFSD Chief Financial Officer Nathan Markham said in the meeting. “There’s an increase in state per-pupil funding and a reduction of the [budget stabilization] factor that’s really giving our revenues a boost.”
A detractor of further budget advances is a continuing decrease in enrollment. The district has lost funded pupils in each of the past three years, Markham said, and went from a 5,643 funded pupil count at the conclusion of the 2019-20 school year to a budgeted 5,268 for 2022-23.
Net revenues per funded pupil were $10,388 in 2019-20 and sit at $13,371 in the proposed budget.
“Lower enrollment persists and it may just be the new normal for us,” Markham said. “The first year of the pandemic, we lost 350 enrolled students. We saw some recoupment this year but we did not recoup every student. I think at this point we’re probably working our way into a lower normal environment where we have maybe 5,000 enrolled students as opposed to the 5,300 we had prior to the pandemic.”
Mill levy funds from November’s ballot measure 5B, which sourced additional property tax revenue for the purpose of increasing wages across the district, began flowing this spring. The district estimates it will receive nearly $16 million in mill levy override funds this year, nearly doubling the $8.8 million intake from that source a year ago.
Instruction salaries are budgeted to surpass $31.5 million, $2 million more than the budgeted amount for the current school year (and more than $3 million higher than the amount projected to be actually spent). Benefits for instruction positions also will increase more than $1 million in next year’s budget.
Across other departments, overall salaries have remained generally unchanged from the salaries projected for next year’s budget. Operations and maintenance salaries are slated to increase by $400,000, but most other departments will see a change within $100,000. No departments saw a decrease in salary expenditures from 2020-21 to 2021-22 in the aftermath of 5B.
In total, salaries and benefits account for 80% of the district’s overall expenditures.
Markham added that all staff are budgeted to receive a cost-of-living wage increase after being unable to give any raises two years ago.
Budgeted expenditures come in at $77.2 million, exceeding budgeted revenues by $6.7 million. The difference is scheduled to be covered by the district’s reserves from previously unspent budgets, including $2.6 million in carryover supplemental at-risk funds and $1.5 million from the mill levy override. Markham said he expects general reserves to exceed $20 million by the end of the school year.
A public budget meeting will take place at the board’s June 8 meeting, with budget adoption expected on that date. According to a staff memorandum on the presentation, the budget must be adopted no later than June 30.