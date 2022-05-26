The Roaring Fork School District made the hiring of incoming superintendent Jesús Rodríguez official with the approval of his contract by the board of education Wednesday night.
Rodríguez will earn an annual salary of $220,000 with his contract concluding in June 2027 — a five-year term. Over the course of the contract, he will earn $1.1 million. Based on average salary data from the Colorado Department of Education, Rodríguez’s annual salary would have ranked 19th in the state, in terms of superintendents’ pay, out of more than 170 districts for the 2021-22 school year.
“I am excited to have the contract finalized because it means we are officially moving forward and I am enthusiastic to get to work,” Rodríguez said.
The board approved the contract 4-0. Board member Maureen Stepp abstained.
Rodríguez was selected from a pool of 24 candidates across 10 states. He was one of three finalists for the position. He brings both in-classroom and administrative experience to the role, and currently serves as the chief deputy academic officer for the Dallas Independent School District in Texas, the 16th-largest school district in the country. All of his academic diplomas come from Colorado institutions.
He said a long-term deal was a key point in his discussions with the district since his first interview.
“From my very first interview, and throughout the entire interview process with various stakeholders, I expressed my desire for a mutual long-term commitment if selected,” Rodríguez said. “Pending satisfaction with my services as superintendent, the length of the contract means stability for our community for the foreseeable future. For me, it also means that our board has a long-term vision which they understand will take time for us to achieve.”
Rodríguez will make significantly more than his predecessor, Stein, who requested not to have his $167,278 salary increased during his latest contract renegotiations in 2021 amid a pandemic. Stein announced his intent to step down from his role in January upon the completion of the school year, his ninth with the district.
The revised salary for Rodríguez was based on comparisons with 10 “sister districts,” the board said ahead of the vote. Against the 2021-22 superintendent average salaries data, the $220,000 figure slots just below Mesa County Valley 51’s $221,698 and just above Steamboat Springs RE-2’s $214,788.
In the nearby Aspen School District, Superintendent David Baugh was paid $198,000 when hired in 2020, and the average-pay data shows his rate of pay at $203,940 in 2021-22.
“I relied on the research the school district did on comparisons of similar school districts. I respect that the school district is committed to working on ensuring fair compensation in alignment with the fair wage blueprint,” Rodríguez said.
School board member Natalie Torres noted that Rodríguez showed a commitment to professional development within the district, which she said was “really important to this negotiation process,” based on feedback from staff.
Ahead of the board vote, it was affirmed that funding for the increase in pay would come from the district’s general fund and not other sources such as mill-levy override funds. When voters passed ballot measure 5B in the fall to max out the district’s mill levy funds for the sake of increasing staff wages, the ballot language included a note that no funds would go toward administrative salaries.
Rodríguez officially begins on July 1.