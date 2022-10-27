Braving the snow, a collection of parents, students and supporters gathered outside the Roaring Fork School District offices in Carbondale ahead of its Board of Education meeting on Wednesday night, huddling under tents and around a portable fireplace on a shoveled-off space on the lawn, sporting rainbow hats and stickers and holding personal rainbow flags.
For the second time in a month, the RFSD’s board meeting was dominated by the general public’s interest in the district’s support of LGBTQ+ issues — on both sides of the debate.
In its Sept. 28 meeting, the board heard a presentation from the district on a newly developed toolkit for supporting gender expansive and non-gender conforming students. On Wednesday, they “officially reaffirmed” that commitment by passing a resolution to that effect.
“Now, therefore, be it resolved that the Roaring Fork School District Board of Education officially reaffirms its commitment to policies that support and represent the diverse students, staff, and families in our communities and supports the district’s work towards achieving that end by creating and implementing the Toolkit for Supporting Transgender & Gender Expansive/Non-Conforming Students,” the resolution reads.
In the consecutive meetings — the scheduled Oct. 12 meeting was canceled — the district’s 15 allotted slots for public comment were booked up beyond capacity and into waitlists.They were the first instances that the queue was filled beyond capacity.
Also in both meetings, there was standing room only.
The district cited data that students who identified as gender expansive or non-conforming were at greater risk for depression and suicide than their cisgender peers, reflecting a national trend.
The coordinators of the small rally believed that non-conforming students should get the opportunity to just be kids. They wanted to showcase positivity, rather than engage in the public comments back-and-forth of the previous meeting.
“We kind of said, ‘Wouldn’t it be wonderful if we just showed love, support, good times, happiness and not have to defend anything?’” Andrea Chacos, one of several organizers of the small rally, said.
Some speakers against the resolution cited religious reasons, while others had concerns about the safety of other students. Another pleaded not to “one group above another,” despite numerous mentions in the resolution of creating equity and equality and “that should any student, staff, or community members feel less than full membership in our community it would be a failure to live up to our district’s mission and values.”
“It’s a very passionate topic on both sides,” board member Maureen Stepp said. “It breaks my heart to think that people think we’re for a particular agenda when we’re really just for supporting all students. This particular subgroup has been marginalized and bullied and I don’t think calling that out is wrong. I think we reaffirm our support for all students by doing this.”
Slated to speak was Cornerstone Christian Pastor Jim Tarr, who also was on the waitlist in the previous meeting. Tarr’s church has previously stirred controversy by flying against mask mandates and welcoming in Evangelical speaker David Barton, who is flagged by the Southern Poverty Law Center as an extremist.
Tarr was not present at the meeting. He did not immediately return a phone call to his Cornerstone Christian Center office for comment on this story.
Despite the actual resolution item not yet being voted on, the entire public attendance for the meeting left following public comment and a five-minute break in the agenda.
The board approved the resolution 5-0.