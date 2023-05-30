The Roaring Fork School District’s Meadowood Drive employee housing project is inching toward breaking ground after solidifying a price point and contracts with project architects and framers.
In the Board of Education meeting on Wednesday, the district approved a guaranteed maximum price contract with FCI Constructors Inc. for $24.65 million, bringing the total project cost to $28.68 million. Earlier in the month the district approved contracts with architects and framers. When completed, the property will add 50 units to the school district’s employee housing total.
“Being so close to actually seeing the work getting started is very exciting,” board member Kathryn Kuhlenberg said in Wednesday’s meeting. “I think we’ll all be waiting on bated breath for that first shovel to hit the ground.”
The 50 units are to be broken into eight 400-square-foot studios, 10 one-bedroom apartments, 16 two-bedroom apartments and 16 three-bedroom apartments. The design has the property, adjacent to Roaring Fork High School, divided into three buildings: two two-story buildings and one three-story.
In FCI’s estimate for setting the guaranteed maximum price of nearly $29 million, the highest costs come from wood and plastic materials at more than $69 per square foot. The price jumped up nearly $1 million from the last estimate done in early February due to increases in the cost of plumbing and electrical work, according to a staff memo for the contract approval.
In budget discussions in Wednesday’s meeting, Chief Financial Officer Nathan Markham said that $10.8 million of general fund reserves will go to the project with the remainder coming from external financing such as certificates of participation revenues.
The approval came two weeks after the board permitted the district to dole out nearly $4 million to architect Jv DeSousa Architecture and Design and Colt Builders for framing work. These contracts are included in the value of the GMP.
Especially in the case of framing, the contract was solidified ahead of the work actually being done due to the availability of resources and labor and “committing to this now to avoid potential significant and costly delays,” according to the May 9 staff memo.
“This one package was just getting ahead of some tremendous scarcity we’re seeing amongst contractors and with resources,” outgoing RFSD Chief Operations Officer Jeff Gatlin said in the May 9 meeting.
Gatlin is departing the district after becoming COO in 2015 to take the same position in Jeffco Public Schools. He did not immediately respond to a request for comment for this story on Monday.
Gatlin, however, is leaving RFSD with the majority of the project sorted ahead of getting construction underway. The project is projecting shovels in the ground in June.
Noted in the May 24 meeting was that the district’s housing committee will be exploring changes to guidelines for employee housing ahead of Meadowood’s completion. Currently, full-time employees are prioritized for rentals with part-time employees eligible if there isn’t significant interest among full-timers. Certified employees are eligible for at least 80% of the district’s units while noncertified are eligible for up to 20%.
There are also guidelines around income verification, occupancy and household size. A three-bedroom apartment will rent for $3,321 a month for the highest-tier income of eligible employees.
“I do believe we in a sense have all of our eggs in one basket and it’s for rentals for one portion of our school staff that is eligible and mostly chosen and can apply and meet the guidelines to get accepted,” school board member Kenny Teitler said in the Wednesday meeting. “I think we need to continue to look forward at other ways to expand upon what we’re doing now to be in a broader cross-section of who our employees are.”