As schools open in the Roaring Fork School District in the coming weeks for the new academic year, work on restoring student culture and performance will kick into action.
The 2023-24 school year will mark the first phase of the multi-year implementation of the “Learning Acceleration Plan,” the district’s approach to its Unified Improvement Plan, a state-mandated annual strategy report for improving student learning and system effectiveness. This year will include the introductions of support positions throughout the district, providing additional professional development for staff, ensuring rigorous curriculum and materials for classes, reinforcing the Multi-Tiered System of Supports framework for supporting emotional and behavioral needs of students and piloting high-dosage tutoring.
“We’re in the business of school, that’s what we’re here for,” RFSD Chief Academic Officer Stacey Park said. “So if we’re not actually preparing them in the way that we need to, we’re not actually achieving our mission.
“What students and families can expect to see, it varies on what the actual strategy is. … If you were to ask a parent who comes in, ‘What evidence do you see of components of the acceleration plan working?’ They should say, ‘My kid’s engaged in school, they’re learning a lot. They came home and they felt good about being in school today,’ something like that.”
The improvement plan aims to tackle what Park referred to as “opportunity gaps” in student performance, notably disparities between subgroups like race, gender, Individualized Education Education Program status, etc., but also working toward cultural improvements within the student body.
A student body survey in the fall found that 48% of the district’s students in grades 6-12 felt favorably about their sense of belonging within their school, compared to 70% among their younger peers in grades 3-5. The older age group responded favorably to 49% of “health and wellness” questions, while the younger did so at a 66% clip. Older students responded favorably above a 50% rate to questions around “grit” (58%), “school learning strategies” (56%) and “valuing of school” (61%).
On the testing side, the district is still awaiting the data from the spring season, expecting that around the middle of August. Data from the previous school year saw discrepancies in performance between Hispanic and Latino students and their white counterparts, though Park said that there are more subgroups that need to be uplifted, as well.
“It’s dangerous to have a narrative that the only kids who we’re not serving well are emerging bilingual students or Hispanic/Latino students,” Park said. “When we see that there are subgroups of students, whether it’s by gender or by race, language or disability, we work to close that difference in achievement.”
The multi-layered approach to closing gaps included an investment in staffing as well, introducing around 8.5 full-time-equivalent positions. This included adding a Dean of Culture position at three schools — some schools in the district already had one — increasing Culturally and Linguistically Diverse Education to full FTE level at three schools and creating an Executive Director of Schools position to support administration on a school-to-school basis, which was filled by former Glenwood Springs Middle School Principal Joel Hathaway.
The estimated investment for the 2023-24 school year, on a staffing level, added up to $896,000. In a presentation to the district’s board of education in March seeking approval for the financials of the LAP, the district also outlined an estimated $170,000 for a high-dosage tutoring pilot, $180,000 for data analysis capabilities such as dashboards and system enhancements and $200,000 in professional development. Park said those numbers haven’t changed significantly over the summer.
The district held about $2.6 million in reserves earned from at-risk funding from the Colorado Department of Education.
A key point, Park said, was to improve attendance at a district level — these strategies can’t be applied to students not in class. According to the CDE’s Schoolview data platform, district attendance dipped to 90.36% in 2022-23, down from COVID-impacted 2021 (93.3%) and 2020 (92.15%). Park said the ideal range is closer to 95%.
“The first step is getting kids in school and then there’s all this stuff,” Park said. “I think sometimes we forget about that, but I can tell you every single teacher and every leader is like, this is the main thing we need first and foremost, to get kids back in school and staying in school.”