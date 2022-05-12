The next superintendent of the Roaring Fork School District has been chosen.
Jesús Rodríguez, a school district official in Dallas, was announced as the selection to replace Rob Stein in a Wednesday afternoon statement from the district’s board of education. Terms of Rodríguez’s contract have not been finalized and formal action will be taken at a future board meeting.
Rodríguez was selected from an overall pool of 24 candidates that was whittled down to three in early April.
“From my perspective and my family’s perspective, that’s where we want to be,” he said. “I feel really excited, absolutely ready and really honored to have been selected and to be able to engage in this work with an amazing team that’s already in place.”
The current deputy chief academic officer of content in the Dallas Independent School District — the 16th largest school district in the nation — Rodríguez was impressive in his mid-April in-person visit, a Wednesday announcement from the board says. He brings bilingualism, leadership role experience and Roaring Fork Valley familiarity to the position, the announcement adds.
“I think we were all impressed not only with his background especially in public education but also he’s committed to the work of education and specifically to the work that we see our district doing that we want to continue within our district,” board president Kathryn Kuhlenberg said. “The passion and the drive were really incredible and the cherry on top is the ability to immediately connect with our community.”
Rodríguez grew up in rural schools along the Front Range with a similar diversity breakdown to that of Roaring Fork School District. Upon graduation, he got a bachelor’s degree in elementary education and Spanish from the University of Northern Colorado, a master’s in educational equity and cultural diversity from the University of Colorado in Boulder and a doctorate in education leadership and policy studies from the University of Denver.
He served as executive director for CU-Boulder’s BUENO Center for Multicultural Education after a tenure in Denver Public Schools as an instructional superintendent and principal of Trevista at Horace Mann, an elementary school in Denver.
Rodríguez received an endorsement for the role from Voces Unidas Action Fund, a Glenwood Springs-based Latino advocacy nonprofit. He won the job over finalists Tammy Clementi and Joe Lopez, both of whom had more direct superintendent experience: Clementi, as an interim in the small Aguilar School District in Colorado, and Lopez, at two smaller independent school districts in Texas.
The selection brings a search that began in January to its final stages. The board said it initially hoped to announce the selection during its April 27 board meeting, but made the announcement 15 days later.
“Generally, we were doing our due diligence with all the follow-up work,” Kuhlenberg said.
She added that the board gave itself a tight timeline and wasn’t prepared to make its announcement by April 27. The district hired education consulting firm Hazard, Young, Attea and Associates, of Schaumburg, Illinois, to assist its search.
Stein announced his intention to step down in January and take a “personal sabbatical.” By the end of the 2021-22 school year, he’ll have led the district for nine years. Rodríguez will begin officially on July 1.
Neither Kuhlenberg nor Rodríguez expressed doubt that a contract would be completed. Rodríguez said he’s already submitted his resignation to his current employer.
“We’re working together to get it done. I’m confident that we will,” Rodríguez said.
That announcement is expected at either the board’s next scheduled meeting on May 25 or a special meeting dependent on completion of the contract, which will be made publicly available.
At that point, the district will have its next leader.
“What I say to my team [in Dallas], and this will be true when I get to the Roaring Fork schools, is that my work, my accolades or celebrations are theirs as well. My wins are their wins and the opposite is true as well,” Rodríguez said.
“When I think about the responsibility, leading a team, I’m absolutely ready for that. I think my experiences in larger markets have prepared me well for the scope of the work in Roaring Fork schools. I know the district is open to learning and growing as well and just continuing to get better so we can fulfill the mission the district has already set out for the students,” he added.