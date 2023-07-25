Technically speaking, Monday’s event wasn’t the actual breaking of ground at the site that has come to be known colloquially as the Meadowood project.
As shiny shovels in the hands of Roaring Fork School District personnel pierced the dirt in the lot that will soon compose 50 staff housing units for the district, parts of the space already had holes for foundations dug, with those in attendance calling it “pre-construction” work.
Nonetheless, with permits from the city of Carbondale figuratively in hand, the day was a significant one.
“Today marks the groundbreaking, which is the beginning of construction,” RFSD Superintendent Jesús Rodríguez said. “I wanted to say thank you to all of the taxpayers for investing in this vision. It’s critical that we figure out housing for all of our staff.”
The vacant space along Meadowood Drive in Carbondale is ready for the construction of three buildings that will nearly double the district’s inventory for employee housing. The target completion date is August 2024, “as close to the start of school as possible,” according to Rodríguez.
New Chief Operations Officer Ben Bohmfalk said that investments for staff housing are targeted at the median teacher salary and below. With approximately $28 million dedicated to the Meadowood project, he said the district’s total investment in staff housing is approaching $40 million.
Upon completion, the new units will bring RFSD’s total inventory from 66 units to 116. The district, as of 2021-22, employed 608.91 Full Time Equivalency staff with 347 teachers.
While Meadowood is a major step forward in providing housing options for staff, officials know the project chips away at the longstanding problem, but doesn’t solve it.
Bohmfalk and Rodríguez said it will be a tool for recruiting new personnel, but added that many of the units will go to pre-existing staff.
“We’ve got staff right now who want to say yes to a contract but don’t have a spot to land, so I think we’ll be in a much better place a year from now,” Bohmfalk said. “We’re just pursuing every option right now and this is what we could do based on our funding mechanisms and our land.”
He added that in the most recent district housing lottery — its mechanism for awarding housing — 23 applicants applied for three units.
The district received its appropriate permits for Meadowood, which required rezoning property to high-density residential. The development will be all-electric, with an off-site solar component still to be sorted out.
Structurally, it will consist of three buildings nestled between Roaring Fork High School and Meadowood Drive, adjacent to North Face Park. Across the three buildings, the project will include eight studios and 10 one-bedroom, 16 two-bedroom and 16 three-bedroom units — a total of 98 sleeping spaces.
At the groundbreaking ceremony, Crystal River Elementary School Assistant Principal and RFSD Housing Committee member Kendall Reiley said the district has been “ahead of the curve” on addressing the housing issue.
“I don’t think I could open my school in two weeks without that,” Reiley said. “I’m grateful to be an educator in a community that values education for all of our students and that knows that a good education means having great teachers in front of all of our kids.”
Speakers at the event recognized Jeff Gatlin, the district’s previous COO, who laid much of the groundwork on the project before departing the district in April, and the taxpayers, specifically for approving a bond in 2015 that led to seed investments that helped pay for part of this project and other housing endeavors. Some of the funding for the project came from district reserve funding.
The hope is to have all units operational ahead of the first day of school in August 2024, but the district also recognizes “it might be a few weeks after the first week of school,” Rodríguez said.