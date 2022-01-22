Roaring Fork Schools Superintendent Rob Stein announced Friday that he has decided to resign.
“After nine years with the Roaring Fork School District and 40 consecutive years in the field of education, I have decided to step down at the end of the school year … so that I can take stock and decide on how to spend the next 40 years of my career,” Stein shared in a letter to the school community. “I am grateful to have been part of an amazing team of teachers, staff members, school and district leaders, students and parents.
“I hope, like any good traveler, that I am leaving things better than when I arrived,” Stein added.
According to the RFSD calendar, the last days of the 2021-22 academic year are May 26 for students and May 27 for staff.
In response to the pending resignation, the school board shared a letter to the school community extending a “sincere thank you and appreciation for [Stein’s] nine years of leadership” and outlining the process for hiring the next superintendent.
The board’s letter expressed hope that the next superintendent will be selected by May and start on July 1.
“The board is charged with the appointment of a superintendent and can seek the advice and counsel of interested individuals or of an advisory committee, or it may employ a consultant to assist in the selection,” the school board said. “The board intends to lead a robust and comprehensive search with the goal of selecting the most qualified candidate to lead our district.”
A news release says that Stein was hired as RFSD superintendent in 2012 but had to step down abruptly due to a family emergency. Stein then joined Roaring Fork Schools in 2013 as chief academic officer and assistant superintendent. In 2016, he was selected to serve as superintendent.
In a prepared statement, Glenwood Springs Elementary School Principal Audrey Hazleton said Stein “has shared in our vision for creating schools that not only teach critical skills but inspire students to actively engage in their learning and community.”
School board member Natalie Torres, who while serving as board chair worked closely with Stein during 2021, reflected, “Rob’s steadfast leadership, commitment to equity and dedication to students have been a tremendous asset to the [RFSD]. I’m grateful for his focus on putting students first and leading the district with diligence and integrity.”
The release says that Stein played an instrumental role in both the 2015 bond campaign and recent mill levy override to help ensure the district has facilities and financial sustainability for the future.
“It was a privilege to work alongside Rob,” said Shannon Pelland, the district’s previous assistant superintendent and CFO. “He has worked tirelessly to identify, understand and find resources to remove achievement barriers for our students. He advocates for staff at every opportunity, understanding and valuing the critical role of each team member in educating our kids — from teachers to bus drivers, from food service workers to principals. Roaring Fork Schools has been fortunate to benefit from his talent.”
Throughout Stein’s 40-year career in education, the release states, he has been a teacher, principal, district leader, professor and consultant. He is known as an advocate for equity and a proponent of authentic, personalized learning, according to the release.
“In a very long career, I have worked with many remarkable educators, but I can count on the fingers of one hand the very few who are the equal of Rob Stein. I got lucky that my path crossed with his; I’d have liked it more if the journey had continued a while longer,” Glenwood Springs High School Principal Paul Freeman said in a prepared statement.