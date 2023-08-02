The topic of superintendent housing in the Roaring Fork School District is back at the forefront. This time the discussion is not about what might happen, but what already has.
An email to media and the district’s housing task force members on Sunday claimed that RFSD Superintendent Jesús Rodríguez purchased a home in Denver on May 30 as the conversation around housing assistance for the superintendent position continued into the transition to summer.
Rodríguez confirmed the purchase on Tuesday, saying the purchase of the $840,000 home is a “temporary solution” for his family as they prepare for the arrival of their second child and await the Board of Education decision on housing assistance.
He said the purchase does not impact his employment or commitment to the district as he prepares to enter the second year of his five-year, $1.1 million contract.
“My commitment to the district is unwavering, hasn’t changed, isn’t any less than it ever has been,” Rodríguez said. “I’m planning to continue to work here as I have been.”
In July, Rodríguez outlined his family’s discussions around housing, noting they originally signed a six-month rental lease when he was hired last year in anticipation of some answers about superintendent housing aid around the start of the 2022-23 school year. Now, nearly 15 months later, Rodríguez said the home in Denver offers more family support and ease for his wife as she nears an end-of-August due date.
In discussion for the July story, Rodríguez did not disclose that he had purchased a new home and that his wife and child were staying there. Since July 1, he has been traveling between Denver and the Roaring Fork Valley.
“We, as a family, had to make a decision to figure out housing for our family, for my wife, for my son and for my son that’s on the way. My family’s from Denver, that means my parents live about 20-25 minutes north. My in-laws live 15 minutes out, and with my wife being pregnant, we just really need the support that she’s able to get in Denver,” Rodríguez said.
“It’s a temporary solution at least until our son is born and then, again, waiting to see what the board decides. Whether it’s nothing at all or something, that gives us the ability to respond.”
He said that the family sought out housing in the valley but could not find anything between Ironbridge and El Jebel, stating that he believed the superintendent should live central to the district’s schools.
The Zillow listing matching the address of the Denver property purchase lists it as having four bedrooms with 2,690 square feet. As of Tuesday, five homes in the Glenwood Springs area with at least three bedrooms were available at listed prices under $900,000, roughly five miles north of Ironbridge. No homes south of Glenwood Springs matched the criteria.
In the spring, the district received backlash on a preliminary proposal to establish some form of superintendent housing assistance, with language in the document suggesting the compensation could be up to $500,000 in downpayment assistance. Much of the outcry stemmed from the fact that housing continues to be a struggle for the district’s teachers, many of whom can’t afford housing within the valley and, due to both cost and inventory, are forced to commute from as far as Silt, Rifle and in extreme cases Parachute.
The Board of Education stepped back on the proposal and formed a community task force for feedback and input, and received recommendations to either buy or build a home for the superintendent position or further investigate equity investments. Discussion on the subject is set to pick back up with regular board meetings resuming this month.
In its June recommendations to the board, the task force was against including limitations on other assets or homeownership, “since the goal is to guarantee a house is available in the district when a superintendent is hired.”
Throughout the process, board members have said urgency behind a decision is driven by the upcoming school board elections, looking to capitalize on the work and research done over the previous years before up to three new board members are elected and having to get them up to speed on the issue. When prompted, the board has not mentioned Rodríguez’s housing situation as the primary driver for urgency.
As for the purchase of the Denver home, Rodríguez did not inform the board, who found out via an email to the task force over the weekend.
“The board was not made aware of the purchase and was informed on Sunday via an email sent to the Housing Task Force,” Board of Education President Kathryn Kuhlenberg said via text on Monday. “The board is working to find a time to meet and discuss this information. As usual that meeting will be noticed through its regular channels and as consensus is reached a statement from the board will be released.”
That discussion is likely to take place in executive session as it pertains to a personnel matter.
Rodríguez said that in hindsight, the board president should have been informed. He affirmed that the purchase doesn’t change his outlook on his position and said he is interested in serving in his current position as long as the district will have him.
“When the board asked me where I see myself in five years I said here,” Rodríguez said. “I don’t want to be moving my family around every year or every couple of years. I want my sons to be able to start school in one place and stay on the same high school feeder program through graduation. That’s what my hope is for my family and I would love to be here as long as I can and as long as it works out for me and for the board and the community.”