Tammy Clementi brings the perspective of an education coach and consultant in her bid to be Roaring Fork School District’s superintendent position.
Clementi has worked in public education in Colorado since at least 1987 according to her LinkedIn page, starting as an elementary school teacher. Now, she’s an education researcher and consultant for Education Is It and Kidz Can Learn, which she’s done since 2001. She visits Roaring Fork schools and community Tuesday in the final round before the selection of the new superintendent to replace Rob Stein, who is stepping away following the conclusion of the school year.
Clementi declined to be interviewed for this story, citing a full schedule ahead of her visit to the valley.
Much of her experience in the professional landscape has focused on reversing downward trends in the places she has worked, highlighted by a stint in a position titled turnaround manager for the Colorado Department of Education from June 2010 to August 2011.
Prior to that position, she served as the chief academic officer for Pueblo City Schools, serving more than 18,000 students starting in July 2008. She says that after her first year there, the district reversed a trend of decline in all four Colorado Student Assessment Program areas: reading, writing, math and science.
In the same role at Aurora Public Schools from August 2011 through July 2013, she says that the district improved from 35% of schools flagged in the Turnaround and Priority Improvement category via state accreditation reporting to 15%, according to her resume submitted for an application as Summit School District’s superintendent opening in 2020.
Clementi has served at a national level as a director of academic planning and analytics for Houghton Mifflin Harcourt, a publishing house for educational products. She also has worked as an instructional coach, assistant principal and was the interim superintendent of Aguilar Reorganized 6 School District for six months in 2008.
The Roaring Fork Schools position is at least the fifth time she’s been named a finalist for a public school district superintendent position in Colorado. She was in the final running for the Englewood School District in 2010, Aspen School District and Summit School District in 2020 and most recently Weld RE-4 School District earlier this spring.
Clementi will hold a community forum at the district office in Carbondale on Tuesday at 7 p.m. She is the final of three finalists to make a community appearance, after Jesús Rodriguez did so on Thursday and Joe Lopez on Monday. The forum is open to the public and will be live streamed.
The Roaring Fork Board of Education hopes to announce their selection at the April 27 board meeting.