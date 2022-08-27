After standardized test scores failed to achieve as expected across the Roaring Fork School District in the spring, the district outlined its interpretations of the data and next steps during Wednesday’s Board of Education meeting.
In Colorado Measures of Academic Success and SAT suite testing data released on Aug. 17, RFSD as a district lagged behind standards set in the last pre-pandemic testing in 2019 and fell behind state averages overall in mathematics.
The data also showed heavy disparity among subgroups, notably between white and Latino students, English learners and students with English as a first language, and students who do and do not qualify for free and reduced lunches.
“The big takeaway is that our performance is lagging from 2019 in each respective grade level, which is disappointing,” RFSD data analyst Lindsay Cox said in the meeting.
A drop off in performance isn’t unexpected in the wake of the pandemic, which caused testing to be canceled entirely in 2020. Between English language arts and math, only 43.2% and 31.5% of students met expectations, respectively. Loss of learning was compounded by lack of in-classroom lessons and teaching shortages.
The district’s biggest overall struggles came in math as its scores and growth patterns both lagged behind the rest of Colorado. In CMAS testing, the district’s math median growth percentile was 3.5 points behind the state. Non-English learners surpassed the state average by one point, as did white students, while English learners fell nine points behind the state and Hispanic students fell seven points behind the average.
“I think we need to continue to look at what we are doing for our English learners,” board member Kenny Teitler said. “Our English learners are not accelerating and we have these unserved subgroups. If we look at the data, we see that whites have stayed level or gone ahead. So who is the one group that’s not making it? It is our non-white students.”
Teitler said that he would like to see board goals steered toward addressing the gap, as a revision of the district’s overall strategic priorities and initiatives is two years out, along with the expiration of the current strategic plan, despite a new administration taking over in the weeks before the start of classes for the 2022-23 school year.
Generally, RFSD students are more aligned with the growth rates of their peers in the state given the more experience they have in a testing environment. In CMAS ELA, the district lags behind the state in growth in grade four, but closes the gap by grade six and exceeds it significantly in grade eight.
In the SAT suite — which includes the preparatory PSAT for freshmen and sophomores before the SAT for juniors — a similar trend holds true for mathematics but not for ELA, where students are above state median growth percentile in grade 10 but fall behind slightly in grade 11.
Students taking the 10th-grade PSAT in 2022 saw 66% of students meet or exceed expectations in evidence-based reading or writing, the one category across the SAT and CMAS suites where students performed better than in 2019.
Individual cohort data — the improvement of the same set of students from year to year — was not available, RFSD Chief Academic Officer Stacey Park said.
The district’s new administration — which includes Park and Superintendent Jesús Rodríguez — is still early in the process of familiarizing itself with the district, let alone dissecting the testing data. As such, they’re still evaluating the best ways to approach the separation of achievement between subgroups, but believe next year’s data will benefit from hopeful normalcy relating to the pandemic and a more stable classroom environment.
Rodríguez announced that 65 workers attended new teacher orientation before the start of school and that “almost all” teaching positions have been filled.
The district is still disaggregating PSAT data and will present it during the next school board meeting, but is planning its approach, including school-specific initiatives and a determination of what benchmarks to monitor.
“These data are brutal facts and they’re unacceptable as we know,” Park said. “But we are committed to improving our student outcomes and performance as a district with particular attention to underserved subgroups. …We do believe in every student, every school and district leader here and I know that together, next year we will tell a very different story.”