A decision on the Roaring Fork School District’s superintendent housing assistance options is one step closer following the delivery of three recommendations from a specifically formed task force to the Board of Education.
Meeting for the fifth and final three-hour meeting last Thursday, the task force recommended either building or buying a home to offer the district’s superintendent position, as well as further investigation into a future equity investment.
“Our goal was to come up with a menu of things for the board to look at,” Kendall Reiley, task force member and assistant principal at Crystal River Elementary School, said on Tuesday. “We know the board can really act in whatever way they think is best as they’re hiring and doing contract negotiations and what we wanted to do was provide them community input and community feedback.”
In a poll held at the conclusion of the fourth convening of the task force, members voted that the three options pushed forth in the final recommendation were the most suitable, with building a home the most popular. In the letter of recommendations, the task force stipulated guidelines for each option, though the group struggled to come to much consensus on what an equity investment should look like.
For building a home, the task force said it should be “modest, as defined by the board, after additional community input via town halls, surveys, etc.” It said the house should be flexible to work for a single person or a family with children. It should be on land currently owned by the district within its boundaries.
In this scenario, the task force recommended the home be available to superintendents who don’t already own a home within the district boundaries but with no other ownership limitations on property outside of them — a concept the task force recommended the district adopt in its general staff housing guidelines. The task force said the superintendent’s house should follow the rules and lease terms of the general staff housing guidelines and be charged rent at a rate above the highest step in that program.
Buying a home follows similar guidelines, but the superintendent would be responsible for any homeowners’ association fees. The methodology behind both ideas is that it would allow the district to maintain an asset while ensuring a space that could attract and help retain a district leader independent of market conditions or housing inventory.
Board president Kathryn Kuhlenberg said that funding for buying or building a home would come out of general reserves and would not be limited by annual budget discussions in the board’s final meeting of the school year on June 26. She said there is no detailed budget for either option and that the task force opted to not make a recommendation on cost.
The task force called the equity investment “the most complicated option explored,” and it only reached consensus that any kind of investment should be on a house within the district and that the district’s investment should be protected from asset depreciation from market fluctuations. It’s the most similar to one of the original discussion points around the topic before the task force was launched, involving down payment assistance, in which the district would potentially maintain some equity on a purchased property unless bought out by the tenant at some point.
Other potential methods of superintendent housing assistance included a free-market unit buydown (paying a portion of a downpayment on a unit), providing a housing stipend for the position, including the position in the staff housing program or pursuing philanthropic donations.
The recommendation closes the formal meeting phase of the task force, though Kuhlenberg said discussions with its members will be ongoing, whether with the current roster or new people going forward. The group was formed after public backlash against the board’s March discussions around providing housing assistance to the superintendent, with the idea coming to the forefront being a downpayment assistance program.
But task force members, especially some that were notably outspoken about the perceived inequity, came to a consensus that it is a necessary expenditure after researching what other districts are doing.
“I think a lot of us, myself definitely included, were like the superintendent salary is so much more than a teacher’s salary and so much more than an assistant principal or principal salary, that it felt hard to justify,” Reiley said. “But when we look at what other districts are doing, if we’re going to be competitive, we need to do that.”
There has been discussion of a “task force 2.0” in the fall that focuses mainly on communication with the public, Reiley said, specifically to address the disconnect between the community and the board.
A total of 14 school district leaders, district personnel and community members joined the task force. Chief district personnel included CFO Nathan Markham and new COO Ben Bohmfalk. All five board of education members attended meetings but did not vote on preferred means of assistance.
The board has pushed for some urgency in getting recommendations to move the process forward and implement an assistance program as soon as possible, despite having current superintendent Jesus Rodriguez under contract for another four school years after completing his first this year. Rodriguez previously said he would not accept housing assistance as previously presented by the board before the formation of the task force.
“We have a thorough understanding of the need here and the need to have this not only as a tool for recruitment but also for retaining leaders and also to be competitive in the market,” Kuhlenberg said on Tuesday, noting that RFSD is the lone board to go through a search among comparable districts in “recent memory,” and that it could see up to three seats turned over in the fall election. If that happens, they’re losing three people who have been researching the topic for more than a year.
“We’re trying to hire for positions that are facing the same challenges day in and day out,” Kuhlenberg said. “We feel a lot of pressure to get it done in order to provide some consistency for our staff, for our students, for our district. If we hire great people, if they don’t have a place to live, it’s going to be pretty hard to retain them.”
Kuhlenberg said that the board likely won’t have time to address the recommendations at the June 26 meeting, meaning there will be a pause on further board discussions on the topic until August at the earliest.