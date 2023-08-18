Standardized testing results were announced on the first day of school for the Roaring Fork School District on Thursday, showing a substantial performance gap between subgroups and a struggle to return to pre-pandemic levels of performance.
In both the SAT suite and the Colorado Measures of Academic Success testing — which measured performance in English language arts, Spanish language arts and mathematics in the district — RFSD saw steps forward in spring 2023 compared to 2022, but as a generality still hadn’t returned to percentages of students meeting or exceeding expectations seen in 2019.
“Our post-pandemic 2022 baseline assessment results clearly highlighted that our work is to narrow the difference in achievement between subgroups of students and to elevate the achievement of every single one of our students,” RFSD Superintendent Jesús Rodríguez said in a release. “I am proud of our talented staff for moving student achievement in the right direction across our district.”
In ELA, 35.8% of the district’s participating students in the third through eighth grades met or exceeded expectations in CMAS testing, up 32.7% from 2022 but down 3.1% from 2019’s. The district’s growth outpaced Colorado’s overall, but the state still saw 43.7% of students reaching the benchmark.
The district’s weakest performing grade was three, which saw 28.4% of students reach expectations, a slight decrease from the previous year’s cohort, which saw a 28.7% success rate. As fourth graders, that group saw 34.1% of students reach expectations this spring.
In disaggregated data, 58.1% of white students met or exceeded expectations in ELA, while 17.8% of Hispanic students reached the threshold. A total of 1,279 Hispanic students took part, 309 more than white students in the district. Across Colorado, 26% of Hispanic students reached the expectations threshold.
A total of 80 third and fourth graders took Spanish language arts, with only 12.3% hitting expectations benchmarks, up from 10% in 2022 but down from 17.8% in 2019. In all of Colorado, 16.7% of Spanish language arts tests met or exceeded expectations. Only 1.7% of English learners in the district — eight students — and 7.9% of such students in the state reached ELA proficiency standards.
Students qualifying for free or reduced lunches also lagged behind, with 15.8% reaching the threshold vs. 49.7% of their peers not qualifying for reduced meals.
In math, RFSD’s 24.8% showed an improvement of 1.1% from the previous year, but again lagged behind the state’s overall performance of 32.9%.
In the SAT Suite, including PSAT tests, or practice tests ahead of the SAT taken in grade 11, there was a dip in freshman performance on evidence-based reading and writing, with 59.4% meeting grade level expectations, vs 61.4% in the previous year. At grade 10, 43.2% of students meeting or exceeding expectations is an improvement from both 2022 and 2019.
In math, 48.1% of ninth graders reached expectations benchmarks in RFSD, vs. 46.5% in the state. Tenth graders exceeded state performance by 5.3% and 11th graders outperformed the state by .3%.