The Roaring Fork School District Board of Education will hear information at its meeting today regarding a toolkit the district created to promote gender identity equity within its schools.
The 11-page document contains a glossary of terms, communication strategies and general guidelines for facilitating a more welcoming and inclusive educational experience for students that identify as non-cisgendered.
“We just started to see some trending that a lot of our LGBTQ+ kids seemed at risk for some concerning behaviors,” Anna Cole, RFSD chief of student and family services, said. “At that point, we created a task force of some teacher leaders and administrators to look more closely at best practices for schools and supporting the needs of LGBTQ+ kids.”
The development of a toolkit began in earnest two years ago, Cole said, following the 2021 release of data from the biannual Healthy Kids Colorado Survey, conducted by the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment. The disaggregated data showed that gender-nonconforming students are more at risk for mental health distress.
According to data the district will be presenting in the board meeting, more than 60% of cisgender high school students within the district felt they belonged in their school. Around 30% of their genderqueer/nonbinary peers felt the same way. Roughly 80% of non-cis students reported feelings of sadness or hopelessness over an extended period that disrupted their normal activities and more than half seriously considered suicide, according to the anonymous survey.
The toolkit provides guidance from the district administration level to teachers on their recommended roles for facilitating a more inclusive environment, including promoting policy that affirms gender expansive students and simply using their preferred pronouns and names,
It outlines the individualized processes for creating a gender support plan and what discussions to have with district and school staff and families. Among these topics: the rights to confidentiality and privacy, preferred names and pronouns, dress codes, extracurricular activities and athletics.
The toolkit recommends the reduction or elimination of gender-segregated activities where possible in school. It also recommends the permission of students to participate in sports consistent with their gender identity — across physical education classes, intramural sports and interscholastic sports as governing bodies allow.
In its introduction, the toolkit acknowledges that the school district operates on a binary system and it isn’t always immediately clear how certain policies will apply to students who identify as gender fluid or whose identity falls outside the system. It recommends taking these situations on a case-by-case basis.
RFSD doesn’t have a quantifiable measurement of how many students the new toolkit and its topics apply to. The district doesn’t ask students what they identify as in any demographic recording. Cole noted that most of the district’s high schools have Genders and Sexualities Alliance Network clubs that have been the point of student input on the needs for materials like the toolkit and general inclusivity.
“I definitely feel like the kids are leading in this,” Cole said. “A lot of us as district staff are trying to understand what kids are experiencing and what are the terms and the vocabulary that they’re identifying with and help them feel whole and we’re just trying to catch up.”
The public appears to have already taken notice of the discussion. As of Tuesday evening, the Board of Education’s public comment sign-up had reached its capacity of 15 persons, plus one person waitlisted. According to passed minutes from the district’s Aug. 24 board meeting and proposed minutes from its Sept. 14 meeting, only one person had signed up for public comment in the board’s first two meetings of the school year.
The only other topics of discussion on the agenda for Wednesday’s meeting are policy updates.
Following the board meeting, the next steps in the implementation of the toolkit and further efforts to promote inclusivity will include professional development for staff on the subject, analysis of the next round of Healthy Kids Colorado survey results and information sessions for families.
The district will hold an information session in its first Family Advisory Council/District Wellness Committee meeting on Oct. 11.