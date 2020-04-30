RFTA would like to implement a Phase 4 level of service as soon as May 9, which could include a slow ramp up of increased bus frequency, CEO Dan Blankenship told the agency’s board of directors Wednesday during a special meeting.
But as public health orders in RFTA jurisdictions are eased, the bus agency will have to balance an increase in demand from passengers serving or patronizing nonessential businesses with limited capacity on buses due to social distancing. That could mean potentially leaving some people at the bus stops if buses and their backups are full.
Another option, which Blankenship asked the board to consider, would be to allow RFTA the flexibility to determine if the 6-foot social distancing rule may be eased in certain circumstances.
Included within Phase 4 would be authorizing RFTA to determine incremental service increases and decreases as needed, and without the board’s approval.
“We need to have flexibility to meet the demand coming at us,” Blankenship said.
Members gave support for the scheduling fluidity part of RFTA’s request as long as it doesn’t conflict with health orders, but were less on board with the concept that if full buses and backup buses hit the nine-passenger capacity, the 6-foot rule be relaxed in certain cases.
Blankenship pointed out that four buses would be required to handle the capacity of one bus that was built to accommodate 35 riders if the current 6-foot social distancing rules remain in place. A maximum of nine passengers are currently allowed on RFTA buses.
Between April 10-26, there were four instances when the nine-passenger limit was exceeded, the board was told. In the future, Blankenship spoke of a potential scenario where passengers may have to be turned away with no guarantee of when an empty bus would arrive.
RFTA already mandates face coverings for all riders and bus operators, and has ejected two people in the past for violating that rule. One incident involved a police intervention and the other was by a rider who wanted to sip his coffee and let the mask drop below his mouth, the board was told. Face coverings for everyone riding the buses will continue for the foreseeable future.
Shelley Kaup, mayor pro tem of Glenwood Springs, said she would support RFTA’s request for fluid scheduling “assuming face masks stay a requirement” and that hand sanitizing and regular bus cleaning continued.
Blankenship said with regard to the public’s perception of the face mask rule, “We don’t think that’s too much to ask.”
Staff is scheduled to meet with Garfield and Pitkin County Health officials this week “to discuss RFTA plans and constraints and seek guidance from them,” according to the staff memo.
Markey Butler, mayor of Snowmass Village and chair of the Pitkin County Board of Public Health was among those board members who want RFTA to remain firm on the 6-foot social distancing rule.
“I have real concerns if we become a little lax on social distancing,” Butler said.
RFTA board member and Pitkin County commissioner George Newman pointed out that riders who travel from communities with less strict quarantine and social distancing restrictions have the potential to pose a health risk to communities where tougher guidelines are adhered to.
Ward Hauenstein, representing the city of Aspen, said, “If we’re serious about public health we have to be serious about enforcing rules.”
Cushion is lacking
RFTA implemented three service reductions on a weekly basis during March. The current Phase 3 level is considered to be “bare bones.” It requires 24 bus regular operators with another 20 operators standing by in case the nine-passenger limit is exceeded on the valley routes. Another 12 drivers are used for the city of Aspen, for a total of 56 operators needed under Phase 3.
Phase 4 service could see 20-minute headways on BRT valley service and local service increased to every half-hour from its current hourly level. This level would increase the number of driving shifts to 76 per day over the period of a week, the memo noted.
“This doesn’t leave a very large cushion to add more service. Moreover, the potential transition at some point into normal seasonal service levels would require RFTA to bring back part-time bus operators and, likely, to hire seasonal bus operators,” it was stated.
“Staff believes that by providing higher frequency service, the demand can be more evenly distributed which, in itself, should help to reduce the number of passengers at one time on any given bus. However, given the limited number of bus operators available (because of the high number of drivers that are out for their protection against COVID-19), RFTA will not be in a position to back up every bus,” the memo continued.
“Instead, backup buses will be strategically deployed at locations around the service area and put into service when necessary to help reduce the number of times the nine-passenger limit is exceeded.”
Blankenship allowed that the bus agency doesn’t know if and when it will start seeing an increase “beyond our capabilities,” but anticipates further clarity after this week’s meetings with health board directors.