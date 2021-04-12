With a bounty of pandemic-related money scheduled to roll into RFTA’s coffers in 2021, a board member Thursday reminded the transportation authority that it should be transparent in how the dollars are spent.
In 2021 and through the Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act (CRRSAA 5311), which deals with rural area appointments, RFTA’s allocation is $19,247,419. The city of Aspen’s allocation for municipal transit services is $4,525,129. The total to the two entities is $23.7 million.
The Colorado Department of Transportation administers the federal grants with the various recipient agencies, including RFTA, said Jamie Tatsuno, RFTA’s communications manager.
“I think we should all be mindful…we’ve got some serious money coming our way,” said Mayor Bill Kane, RFTA board representative from the town of Basalt. He urged transparency by the staff and board in the allocation of these public funds.
In 2020 and with the outbreak of the pandemic, the transportation funds fell under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act. RFTA received about $8.6 million in allocations through the CARES Act, phases 1 and 2, plus another $400,000 in additional grant awards. The city of Aspen’s allocation for municipal transit services was $2.024 million; Aspen is set to receive an additional $200,000 from phase 3 of the CARES Act. (Please see COVID-19 assistance programs chart.)
The pandemic-induced reduction of revenue to RFTA, systemwide, which dropped ridership to about 2.7 million in 2020 from 5.5 million in 2019, was brutal on the income side. In concert, the bus authority saw expenses rise from exhaustive COVID-19 cleaning protocol as well as capacity limits that mandated backup buses, and drivers.
From its mid-2020 lows, ridership started to rise systemwide this winter season.
According to information presented to the RFTA board in their packet: “Average systemwide daily ridership during the winter has increased by approximately 119%. Hwy. 82/TOSV/BRT & Local Service ridership has increased by approximately 78%. Hogback commuter bus service has decreased by approximately 2%. Carbondale Circulator ridership has decreased by 4%. City of Aspen ridership has increased by 133%, and the Ride Glenwood service has decreased by 1%.”
It was also noted that on Dec. 31, a high single-day ridership of 11,893 passengers was achieved.