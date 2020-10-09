The implications of moving RFTA buses onto a section of the Rio Grande Trail in Glenwood Springs are concerning and need more study, a Pitkin County commissioner said Thursday during the bus authority’s monthly board of directors meeting.
Following a presentation on the “Mobility Options for a Vibrant Economy,” or MOVE, study by RFTA Director of Planning David Johnson, Pitkin County Commissioner George Newman said he felt the Rio Grande Trail concept has so far lacked input from the RFTA board, of which he is a voting member.
The yearlong, $609,000 MOVE study, currently underway, is co-funded by RFTA and the city of Glenwood Springs and seeks ways to address the challenges of growth in traffic through its main artery — Grand Avenue/Highway 82 — and the travel corridors that include Highway 6 and Interstate 70.
One of RFTA’s interests is keeping ridership time down on their “bus rapid transit” routes, locally known as the BRT. The more direct routes mean less time spent on the bus, a key incentive to people choosing mass transit over individual vehicles. The study is one of the tools being used to inform the city’s “project vision,” which addresses multimodal and efficient connections.
Commissioner Newman was among those with trepidation toward the trail conversion, at least with what is known at this time.
“That’s a major board policy decision,” Newman said, adding after the board meeting that the concept of converting the pedestrian and bike trail for limited bus usage “came as a surprise to me and the other board members. It seems to have missed a step in the process for that study, to not have included RFTA in part of the discussion.”
RFTA CEO Dan Blankenship said Thursday night that a more in-depth discussion will be added to November’s board of directors meeting agenda. Blankenship allowed that the MOVE plan may have been overlooked due to other priorities.
“RFTA’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic has been the primary focus of RFTA and RFTA board meetings since February,” Blankenship said. “The MOVE study got underway in December but initially was focused on refining the scope of work in conjunction with the city of Glenwood Springs, stakeholders, RFTA and the consultant.”
He also said the “exclusive or semi-exclusive bus lane from 27th Street to 8th Street, including Grand Avenue or alternate routes such as parallel streets or the Rio Grande Corridor” while maintaining current bicycle and pedestrian trails, had initially been shared during a June board meeting and again in July.
“It is difficult for staff to determine how familiar the board is with issues that are being presented or what gaps they might have in their knowledge of various topics,” Blankenship said. “There certainly has not been any desire on the part of staff to withhold information from the board about the MOVE study or the analysis of using the Rio Grande Railroad Corridor as a bus lane.”
While the Rio Grande trail system has been embraced by users up and down the Roaring Fork Valley, the corridor was purchased in order to preserve it for a future transportation system, Blankenship said.
“There is nothing that precludes using it for a bus lane on an interim basis until rail becomes financially feasible,” he said.
No silver bullet
About $80,000 of the cost of the MOVE study is offset by an FTA Section 5309 planning grant — about 13% of the undertaking’s total price tag.
Facets of the study discuss the potential of expanding the width of the Rio Grande Trail in Glenwood to 15 feet to allow for dedicated mass transit usage; another concept is just using the busway during peak hours.
At its minimal construction option, the Rio Grande Trail expansion would cost $15 million-$20 million and expand the trail horizontally by 2 to 5 feet, according to information from RFTA. A vertical separation option was estimated at a possible $20 million-25 million expense.
A mobility concept mentioned during Thursday’s meeting that seemed less objectionable to the group would be utilizing a different trail on city-owned land for pedestrians and bikes, while repurposing the existing Rio Grande Trail for mass transit purposes. This concept “deserves additional evaluation,” Blankenship said.
“Having the trail divert from the railroad corridor on parcels the city owns to get it closer to the Roaring Fork River in some places might also be a possibility, but that is more of a concept for future evaluation at this point,” he said.
Removing parking spaces in downtown to allow for a dedicated bus lane is a concept mentioned, but one that the business sector has already found unpalatable.
Glenwood Springs Mayor Jonathan Godes said he agreed with Newman about the board’s “need to be in alignment” with its own goals and those of the community.
Johnson, who presented the MOVE study to the board Thursday, noted near the meeting’s conclusion that “the city of Glenwood Springs enjoys the burden and the benefit of being at the confluence of two important road corridors. As a result, it has experienced great traffic challenges.”
Terri Partch, city engineer for Glenwood Springs, kept the scope of his presentation during Thursday’s meeting to one base purpose behind the MOVE analysis — namely, that volume projections on Highway 82 are projected to grow by as many as 20,000 vehicles over a 20-year period.
Citizen surveys — about 200 comments have been received so far — showed the “do not impact the Rio Grande Trail” to be the second-most common response, according to Johnson.
But Blankenship said there’s no silver bullet when it comes to easy answers.
“For now, expanding transit services and developing a plan to enable buses to travel through Glenwood Springs with the minimum amount of delays is looking like the best strategy the community might have to keep traffic volumes at workable levels,” he said.