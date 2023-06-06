The Roaring Fork Transportation Authority’s $22.72 million project to add pedestrian underpasses to serve a major bus station in Glenwood Springs got off to an inauspicious start Monday.
A contractor who was “clearing and grubbing” the site in preparation for the work severed a fiber optic cable resulting in the loss of internet, cable and telephone service for thousands of Comcast customers throughout the Roaring Fork Valley. The disruption also knocked out some cell service.
“A utility locate was performed at the site by USIC, they did not correctly locate the fiber line, so the contracted team was unaware of the line's existence,” RFTA said in a statement.
USIC stands for U.S. Infrastructure Co., which bills itself as “your partner in damage prevention and infrastructure solutions.” Its website said it performs about 2.3 million locations of utilities in Colorado annually. Efforts to reach someone at the company’s Colorado office in Centennial were unsuccessful on Monday afternoon.
Comcast sent a crew to the site immediately Monday to begin “splicing the fiber” so service could be restored, said Leslie Oliver, director, external communications — Mountain West Region for Comcast. A Comcast recording initially said service should be restored by 10:30 a.m. but that was replaced with a message that was vague about the restoration. Most service returned by 12:30 p.m.
The outage was widespread but not a blanket problem. The public libraries in Glenwood Springs and Aspen retained their Wi-Fi while Basalt was out of commission. Not all customers in Aspen were without service.
Some businesses have invested in back-up systems for their credit card machines to keep commerce flowing despite loss of internet. City Market in El Jebel, for example, was able to continue processing transactions. Smaller businesses don’t have the luxury and either required cash sales or had to turn customers away.
Double frustration came for some valley residents and visitors whose cell service was knocked out.
“The reason this might be impacting some cell phone service is some cell towers are connected to the broader broadband network backbone by fiber or copper wiring that the cell phone carriers either own or lease from local providers,” Oliver wrote in an email while she was traveling by airplane on Monday. “The local broadband network provider that the cell phone companies lease facilities from are responsible for restoration of damaged infrastructure up to the point at which they hand off to the cell site owner/cellular company.”
Basalt real estate agent Scott Bayens is among the workers who depend on Internet service to roll through the day.
“It’s inexcusable in this day and age not to locate pipes or wires or other hazards underground,” Bayens said. “We’re not just talking about phone lines anymore. Mistakes like this have impacts on livelihoods up and down the valley, not to mention critical services. At best it’s lazy and at worst it’s negligent.”
Bayens said he is a bit wary of the potential consequences of work that is scheduled this summer on Midland Avenue in Basalt, right outside his office window. The town’s main street is scheduled to be torn up and repaved with numerous traffic calming and pedestrian features.
Oliver said Comcast customers in general should make sure they sign up for notifications about outages. “Those customers who are enrolled to receive outage notifications by text, should have received a notification already,” she said Monday. “Customers can also check their Xfinity app to get updates about the outage status and to sign up for text notifications.”
RFTA said Monday’s work was preparation for paving of a detour section of roadway required during construction of the two underpasses. One underpass will help pedestrians and cyclists to get under Highway 82 safely at the intersection with 27th Street. The RFTA bus center is on the northeast corner of the intersection.
A second underpass will include rerouting of the Rio Grande Trail under 27th Street on the south side of Highway 82.
State and federal grants will cover $11 million of the project while RFTA will pay $10.8 million. The city of Glenwood Springs contributed $850,000. Completion is targeted for fall 2024.
RFTA aims to get the project off on a better foot with a groundbreaking ceremony at the bus station on June 16 at 10 a.m. It will be attended by Shoshana Lew, executive director of the Colorado Department of Transportation along with members of RFTA’s board of directors and members of the Glenwood Springs council.