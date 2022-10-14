After having to cut bus service due to a lack of drivers this summer, the Roaring Fork Transportation Authority is back on track for this winter thanks to successful recruiting and creative scheduling.
It initially looked like cuts would be required for winter, but the situation turned quickly.
“I think a month ago I was dreading this update to the board,” Kurt Ravenschlag, RFTA chief operating officer told the board of directors Thursday.
But a team of staff members were able to come up with a plan to address the challenges, he said. The winter schedule meets the goals for service levels and expectations of riders while reducing about 12,000 hours on the roads, according to Ravenschlag.
“We’ve been working to optimize our scheduling process,” he said. His memo to the board summed up the process: “These optimizations allow RFTA to deliver a high-quality service level to the public that is more cost effective and requires fewer drivers.”
The biggest change will involve reducing service at hours when demand decreases. Buses for BRT service throughout the Roaring Fork Valley will continue to depart every seven to eight minutes on upvalley routes during morning rush hour and downvalley routes in afternoon rush hour, same as last winter.
However, downvalley BRT service in mornings and upvalley service in afternoons will be reduced to every 15 minutes because demand is reduced.
In addition, 12 trips on a different service called Valley Express will be eliminated for the winter but will be offset by increased BRT service.
Fewer buses headed downvalley from Aspen in mornings means they can be rescheduled to help with Snowmass Village service, according to RFTA officials. Several adjustments were made to Snowmass service but it will continue to receive a high level of coverage, RFTA officials assured the board.
The schedule allows service that was cut in summer 2022 on the Hogback route between Glenwood Springs and points west to be restored. Three of the seven New Castle trips that were cut last summer were restored. There will be a minimum of 60-minute headways throughout the entire day. There will also be two additional trips between New Castle and Rifle.
There are no winter reductions planned at this time to contracted service, such as Aspen circulators and Aspen Skiing Co.’s free skier shuttles.
Meanwhile, RFTA’s human resources staff has successfully filled the ranks for winter drivers through retaining prior seasonal drivers and attracting new ones, according to Ravenschlag.
RFTA plans to have slightly more drivers than needed by mid-December, which provides a cushion for filling in for workers who are sick or on vacation. Ravenschlag said there are three classes of 10 persons each that will be going through training early in the winter. One class will have graduated by mid-December.
“Two additional classes graduating in January and February are projected to increase our staffing levels to our ideal level of readiness,” Ravenschlag’s memo to the board said.
RFTA board member and Basalt Mayor Bill Kane said the bus agency needs to make sure riders are aware that winter service has been restored close to traditional levels. Service cuts during the summer led to many standing-room-only rides during rush hours, irritating some riders.
“I think there is a big morale boost,” Kane said.
RFTA’s winter season schedule starts Nov. 22 and ramps up to full levels in mid-December.
RFTA is going through a transition in ridership. Numbers swelled this year compared to 2021 but they still lag behind pre-pandemic levels. Through August, year-to-date, system-wide ridership was up 38.4% compared to the same period in 2021, according to a report by CEO Dan Blankenship. Last year, RFTA didn’t allow any passengers to stand on buses. This year it has allowed standing so that has increased ridership.
The season-to-date numbers are still down 26% compared to the same period in 2019. The free and frequent Aspen service has plummeted 37% from 1,021,939 riders through August 2019 to 644,704 at the same point this year.
“That’s a puzzler,” Blankenship said.
Meanwhile Hogback service is up 29% over the same period between 2019 and 2022.
RFTA’s bread-and-butter service throughout the Roaring Fork Valley is down 20 percent year-to-date from 2019 to 2022. Through August, RFTA had hauled 1.95 million passengers on valley service in 2019. Ridership is 1.56 million this year.
RFTA staff is uncertain what the future trend will be within the Roaring Fork Valley. The big area of growth is expected to be in western Garfield County, including the towns of Silt, Rifle and Parachute.
Garfield County and the town governments have been wary of committing funds to RFTA and instead some attain service through annual contracts. New Castle, Glenwood Springs, Carbondale, Basalt, Snowmass Village and Aspen as well as Pitkin County and Eagle County contribute dedicated tax funds to RFTA.