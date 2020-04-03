RFTA will continue operating its limited bus services after a vote Friday morning by its board of directors to curtail operations failed by an overwhelming majority.
A motion by Glenwood Springs Mayor Jonathan Godes to discontinue phase 3 services, which were enacted March 30, was supported only by Godes and Basalt Mayor Jacque Whitsitt.
Both mayors had advocated for halting public buses because they believed the transportation vehicles contributed to the community spread of COVID-19.
Voting against discontinuing phase 3 service were board members Art Riddle (representing New Castle), Jeanne McQueeney (Eagle County), Ann Mullins (Aspen), George Newman (Pitkin County), Dan Richardson (Carbondale) and Markey Butler (Snowmass Village.)
Earlier this week, elected officials in Rifle voted 4-3 to prohibit RFTA from serving that community, the bus authority’s CEO Dan Blankenship shared with the board. Blankenship said that request will be honored.
“We will truncate it,” Blankenship said, adding that beginning April 4, service will stop in New Castle.
Godes said earlier in the meeting that he would likely convene a special meeting of the Glenwood Springs City Council to discuss potential next steps. On Thursday night, that council responded to the coronavirus crisis by banning short term property rentals in the community, Godes told the board.
Following Friday’s RFTA meeting, Mayor Whitsitt said she voted to halt service based upon “watching the history of this go down everywhere in the world. Incremental steps of thinking we are safe are not working.”
This story will be updated.