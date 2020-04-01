The frequency of public transportation during the coronavirus crisis will again be examined this week in meetings by the Roaring Fork Transportation Authority, the operator of bus service from Aspen to Rifle, and the town of Snowmass Village, which runs its own Village Shuttle.
RFTA’s board of directors will virtually convene at 9 a.m. on April 3 in a continuation of last Friday’s special meeting, where the decision was made to scale back service for the third time in three weeks.
“This has been really challenging for RFTA,” CEO Dan Blankenship said Tuesday. “The board is really grappling, not so much with whether the level of service is too much for demand, as much as whether there should be any service at all.”
Snowmass Village, in a meeting Wednesday with department heads, will look at ridership figures and whether or not the Village Shuttle should pivot early to its spring schedule, currently slated to begin April 20.
According to town transportation director David Peckler, “We’re still close to 100 trips a day on the service we’re providing.” He added, “We’re running a little extra service so we create that space for social distancing” on the vehicles.
Peckler allowed that usage is currently light, having dipped significantly since the ski areas closed: “Some people are on the bus by themselves.” He estimated that on a recent day, about 86 people rode the Village Shuttle.
“We have got a lot of employee housing that supports transit-dependent employees,” Peckler said, naming complexes such as Club Commons, Mountain View and Creekside as cases in point.
The Village Shuttle is funded through the town’s general fund; at present the buses provide 30-minute service on two main arterial routes, #1 and #8, for most of the daylight hours.
Other routes and most evening service is available upon request. For specific information, check out villageshuttle.com/133/Routes-Schedules.
Two fundamental positions
RFTA instituted service cuts March 16 that responded to the closure of the four local ski areas, though the agency’s emergency response team started developing its plans for sanitizing the fleet and implementing social distancing measures earlier in the month, according to Blankenship. Low floor, 35-passenger buses which include a roped-off section near the front that allows for physical distancing between the drivers and passengers, are currently being employed.
Further service reductions were put in place on March 23 and March 30. The latter decision came after the special meeting of RFTA’s board of directors held March 27 that is to be continued this week.
RFTA’s three-pronged plan endeavors to protect employees from potential exposure; protect the public from coronavirus exposure and maintain services that are considered essential for those who rely upon them.
Blankenship said the argument about RFTA’s service boils down to two fundamental positions. The first is that given the governor’s stay at home order, “any people traveling for nonessential reasons risk spread of the virus.” One school of thought is that if RFTA were to shut down, that would support efforts to reduce its spread.
The other position board members are weighing centers around people who may need to use public transportation to get to work or to access essential services (ie-grocery stores).
“To that, there are unintended consequences of shutting down,” Blankenship said. “Someone might get in a carpool or van and possibly spread the virus that way.”
Ann Mullins, the Aspen City Council member who sits on the transportation authority’s board, voted last week for instituting Phase 3 reductions rather than stopping all service except for seniors and those who are disabled.
Mullins described Friday’s discussion as “robust and the decision was very difficult,” with compelling arguments presented on both sides.
“The board members asked for detailed information about ridership, driver morale and ability to follow safety protocols along with any other relevant data/information for our next board meeting. At that meeting we will decide how to proceed,” she wrote in an email.
The RFTA board of directors is also comprised of George Newman (Pitkin County); Jacque Whitsitt (town of Basalt); Markey Butler, (Snowmass Village), Dan Richardson (Carbondale); Jeanne McQueeney (Eagle County), Jonathan Godes (Glenwood Springs) and Art Riddle (New Castle).
Mullins said that city of Aspen staff are currently working on what city service would look like if RFTA decides to make further cuts. “We will be talking about that later this week.”
There’s an outside chance that the continued meeting could be held on Thursday instead of Friday, Blankenship said. Either way, a 24-hour public meeting notice is required.
Until current ridership data is updated – RFTA is able to track numbers two days after it is collected – the status quo remains in effect. Another source of information will come from the bus drivers, who will be asked if there have been instances when more than 10 people rode on the bus at one time.
“We don’t have all the answers to know if we shut down will it make a difference or not,” Blankenship said. “If there’s not a super majority for us to shut down, we’ll continue” with the Phase 3 service plan, he said.
If the super majority rules that a system-wide shutdown is mandated, senior citizens and persons with disabilities wouldn’t be left out in the cold.
“Our fallback position is to work with cab companies and other private transportation operators,” Blankenship said.
Also under that scenario, Snowmass Village would need to shift to its off-season schedule earlier than April 20, as that’s when it takes over the service on the Brush Creek corridor which connects the Highway 82 intercept lot with the village proper.
Blankenship said he feels confident the board will make the best decision for the entire region. RFTA’s funding derives from dedicated sales taxes levied in all eight of its jurisdictions, property taxes from a 2018 mill levy, federal funds, fares and money from the Elected Officials Transportation Committee.
“In the 20 years that RFTA’s been in existence, the board has generally found a way to reach consensus about all the major decisions that have come before it,” Blankenship said. He quoted a biblical verse that referred to, “In the multitude of counselors, there is wisdom.”