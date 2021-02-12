Integrating more electric-powered bikes into the regional transportation network is a concept gaining traction with the Roaring Fork Transportation Authority.
On Thursday, the entity’s board of directors supported the bus agency resuming its planning of a regional bike-share study that could run in the $200,000 to $250,000 range.
The study would include an in-depth look at the most efficient ways to connect riders in the short distances between RFTA buses and their final destinations through a “First and Last Mile Mobility Development Plan and Implementation Plan.”
The multi-pronged study is aimed at enhancing the local connectivity to buses through eco-friendly means. A supplemental budget to address funding sources will be brought to the RFTA board at its March 11 meeting. Some $150,000 appropriated for 2020 has been carried over to this year for this purpose, said David Johnson, RFTA’s director of planning.
Under the direction of newly named Chair and Carbondale Mayor Dan Richardson, the RFTA board heard a presentation Thursday about the bike share expansion that’s included in the Destination 2040 initiative that was voter-approved three years ago.
Planning of the Regional Bike Share Study was curtailed in 2020 because of the pandemic but ready to resume.
“The process of expanding bike share is more complicated than we initially thought” and requires input from each community on their and RFTA’s roles and responsibilities, including potential cost-sharing models,” said Kurt Ravenschlag, RFTA’s chief operating officer.
Ravenschlag explained that while the intention prior to the 2018 election spoke of branching out into Carbondale and Glenwood Springs — where no current bike share program exists — the current project description as communicated to the public includes expansion of the existing government-subsidized system in Aspen and environs.
During Thursday’s meeting, Ravenschlag said he was addressing a “disconnect between cost estimates and what we put in our funding model.”
One size doesn’t fit all
Aspen City Council member Ann Mullins said during the board of directors meeting she supported flexibility in the appropriated funding “looking farther than Carbondale and Glenwood” when it comes to connections with mainline bus services.
To that end, Ravenschlag said: “Two communities not in discussion we’d like to be part [of the bike share program] are Snowmass and New Castle.”
Alternative transportation modes — as well as locales — would be studied. Ravenschlag noted the intention to “include other types of solutions that could be beyond the scope of the traditional bike share solution.”
Glenwood Springs Mayor Jonathan Godes said he appreciated the “more holistic” approach being taken by RFTA and encouraged future conversations to span district-wide.
“That’s really important to address, with all the municipalities and jurisdictions,” Godes said.
Basalt Mayor Bill Kane said, in the past, he’d seen that e-bikes “prompted a surge of enthusiasm” for WE-cycle, the existing contractor. WE-cycle has incorporated six class 2 e-bikes systemwide to augment its human-powered fleet of bikes to assist users traveling a long distance or uphill.
In an area where “a lot of residents were vertically challenged,” Mayor Kane said there could be applications for the electric-powered bikes as first- and last-mile technology.
“I would encourage throwing that in the mix,” Kane said.
RFTA’s Johnson, who is in charge of the bike-share study, suggested one size would not likely fit all jurisdictions.
In a post-meeting communication, Johnson spoke of how electric-assisted vehicles were quickly evolving and also described their mechanics.
“E-bikes look like WE-cycle bikes, just a little heftier, as they accommodate an electric battery to power the front wheel,” Johnson said.
“Scooters look like skateboards, with a handle that extends 90 degrees up from the front of the scooter to about waist level that you use for balance, acceleration and braking and steering. Stay tuned over the next several months for even more definition,” he said.
For now, scooters are not welcome in Aspen for these purposes. City council member Ward Hauenstein spoke of Aspen’s moratorium on scooters, saying, “I support e-bikes.”
Jeanne McQueeney, Eagle County commissioner, isn’t a fan of scooters and said that her opinion was consistent with the view of former RFTA board member Markey Butler of Snowmass Village.
“The scooter issue has come and gone in cities that have tried it,” McQueeney said. New Castle Mayor Art Riddile agreed that “the scooter thing would be a problem.”
Pitkin County Commissioner Greg Poschman said he recognizes electric bikes as part of a future wave.
“I know commuters who have given up their cars,” Poschman said. “E-bikes really are a transportation solution. I’d like to see RFTA promote them as a transportation alternative.”