Passengers are back to utilizing the Roaring Fork Transportation Authority, even during the time of COVID-19. Average systemwide daily ridership increased by 57% beginning Thanksgiving week compared to the fall season, RFTA’s board heard Thursday during their monthly meeting.
Ridership is currently in the “mid-6,000 range,” up from 3,000 daily passengers in the fall period that ended Nov. 22. That’s according to RFTA CFO Kurt Ravenschlag, who explained that city of Aspen ridership increased by 59% during the same period. The rise in passenger boardings was commensurate with more frequent bus service across most routes.
An increase to 10,000 daily trips across the system is expected soon, and staff is working diligently to prepare for winter, Ravenschlag said. RFTA will be about five drivers short of its goal of 212 bus operators after the current training period is completed.
It was not immediately known if Garfield County’s move into the red zone for COVID-19 on Thursday would further impact bus capacity.
Ravenschlag said, “We are preparing there may be some orders that could reduce our capacity to a greater degree.”
RFTA also operates in Pitkin and Eagle counties.
Even before the new health order, the Ride Glenwood service had dropped 4% since Nov. 23, and the Hogback commuter service to New Castle and Rifle declined by more than 25%. Those could be “possibly due to the Thanksgiving holiday and tightening COVID-19 restrictions being imposed on businesses in Garfield County,” per Ravenschlag’s report on service planning issues related to the outbreak of the novel coronavirus.
All RFTA buses are currently operating at 50% capacity, having seen an increase from the previous 15 passengers allowed. This season, some 92 buses will be needed during what RFTA calls “peak daily pullout.” That compares to 89 vehicles during normal winter operations.
Regional ridership in the upper Roaring Fork Valley is increasing, not surprisingly, because of more employment and the ski areas’ opening.
On the valley/BRT/local and town of Snowmass Village routes, the average daily ridership for winter so far — since Nov. 23 — is 3,635 passengers, compared to 2,460 during the fall. City of Aspen buses are now carrying 1,345 riders on average daily, compared to 844 during the fall schedule.
The Carbondale Circulator is down, carrying 166 passengers on average days during the winter schedule compared to 209 in fall. The Hogback route is down 44 daily passengers from fall, to 124. Ride Glenwood ridership dipped 4%, to an average 303 riders per day.
Winter challenges ahead
The impending squeeze because of the lower bus capacity (50% and no standees) is concerning, several RFTA board members said Thursday.
“I think this winter is going to be a challenge in many ways,” said
George Newman, representing the Pitkin Board of County Commissioners.
Speaking to concerns about limited capacity on the skier shuttles and how a message that visitors may have to wait for another bus needs to be conveyed, Newman continued. “It seems like it’s going to be putting the bus drivers in a tough situation.”
Ravenschlag said that in coordination with Aspen Skiing Co., RFTA is developing a plan with those challenges in mind.
“We may have to deploy additional supervisors or security if that becomes a problem,” Ravenschlag said.
The need to communicate messaging to riders was also emphasized by Alyssa Shenk, a RFTA board member representing Snowmass Village.
The Snowmass-to-Aspen-Highlands direct bus is canceled for this season. The popular Highlands Flyer — from the Brush Creek Park and Ride lot and Aspen Highlands — is also not running this season, RFTA spokesperson Jamie Tatsuno confirmed Thursday.
Skier bus routes may be seen at rfta.com/routes/4-mountain-connector/.