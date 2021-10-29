The Roaring Fork Transportation Authority board approved a fare plan on Oct. 14 that will reduce regional fares and consolidate Basalt and El Jebel into one travel zone.
The changes are designed to give people an incentive to use transit in light of a 40% decrease in ridership between 2019 and now, RFTA CEO Dan Blankenship said. The approved plan includes the continuity of the free Aspen-Snowmass No Fare Service as is, the consolidation of the Basalt and El Jebel zones into a single zone, free rides within a zone, $2 to get to the next zone and $1 for each additional zone thereafter. RFTA currently charges $1 for rides within a zone, $2 to get to the next zone and an additional $1 for every zone thereafter.
“These fare reductions will help make RFTA services more affordable and equitable for all regional users, truly making RFTA more affordable than driving and parking a car every day,” RFTA communications manager Jamie Tatsuno said. “This fare reduction is financially sustainable for RFTA, and provides equity and affordability for our regional riders at a time when regional commuter RFTA ridership should be incentivized because it is down approximately 40% from 2019.”
There are currently seven zones within the RFTA limits between Aspen and Rifle. Consolidating the El Jebel and Basalt zones into one will decrease the number of zones between both ends and decrease fares. According to the new fare chart, it will cost $8 to ride from Rifle to Aspen, where it is currently $10, and it will be free to ride from El Jebel to Basalt, where it currently costs $1. It will also be $2 cheaper to ride from Carbondale, Glenwood, New Castle or Silt to Aspen.
Tatsuno said under the new fare structure, ridership is expected to increase by 10%, and fare revenue is estimated to decrease by 21%, or $693,000. At the Oct. 14 meeting, the board took over the Aspen-Snowmass No-Fare Service from the Elected Officials Transportation Committee, which experienced a significant reduction in use-tax collections for the benefit of RFTA after the passage of House Bill 1240 in 2019. That state legislation was designed to simplify Colorado’s sales- and use-tax system.
Blankenship told the board on Oct. 14 the EOTC brought the issue before RFTA due to HB 1240’s effect on tax revenue. The EOTC budget was being constrained due to the decrease in revenue and it was determined that the no-fare service was something for which EOTC may no longer be able to budget.
Glenwood Springs Mayor Jonathan Godes asked why RFTA is continuing to fund no-fare service upvalley while the lower valley pays for service. Blankenship told him the EOTC taxes its members at a higher rate in order to offer no-fare service, and the upper-valley towns pay a larger portion of taxes to RFTA which makes the service possible.
The board voted unanimously to adopt the fare reduction change on a provisional basis until March 2022. A public hearing will be held at that time to determine whether the change should be made permanent.
Aspen Mayor Torre and Pitkin County Commissioner Greg Poschman were among the RFTA board members speaking in favor of the fare reductions. Poschman said he has long been in favor of making ridership more affordable than driving a car, but first and foremost he is supportive of reducing carbon emissions.
“RFTA is going all in on trying to get seats and butts on buses, and it’s absolutely necessary as we try to understand how we’re going to deal with carbon emissions,” he said. “Getting [people] on transit is the best way to do that. Getting them out of their cars is so huge. I think we all need to realize carbon emissions are the Manhattan project of our time and we all need to understand it’s that grave.”