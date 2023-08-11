The new manager for Glenwood Springs believes the city needs to get more aggressive to solve its affordable housing shortage. The Roaring Fork Transportation Authority might go along for the ride.
Glenwood Springs City Manager Beverli Marshall outlined a preliminary plan Thursday for the RFTA board of directors on potential development of affordable housing at Vogelaar Park, 3 acres that the city owns close to downtown.
Marshall said she heard when she took her post in January that the government isn’t in the business of providing housing. But that attitude might be changing.
“In talking to people, we may have to get into housing to solve this problem,” she told the RFTA directors.
The city of Glenwood Springs is experiencing the same housing woes as all local governments, she said. Recruiting and retaining employees is difficult due to the lack of diverse and affordable housing. So Glenwood is looking at potential development of 150 housing units at Vogelaar Park. The concept is for 52 apartment units, eight fourplexes, 26 townhouses and 64 micro-units. Underground parking and a ground-floor child care center are part of the initial plan.
Marshall stressed that the city hasn’t started the public outreach process yet so the plan could be altered. “It says 150 (units),” she said of the plan. “That doesn’t mean we’re married to that.”
Along with the range of housing types, the units would be geared to households with a range of income levels.
The allure of developing at Vogelaar is that the city already owns the land. It acquired it in a swap with Roaring Fork School District.
Marshall briefed RFTA’s board on the plan and extended an invitation to the bus agency to participate as a partner. No decision was sought on RFTA’s participation yet. Instead, Marshall just wanted RFTA to provide a letter of support as part of grant applications that the city is preparing. RFTA’s board was quick to lend support and said it may very well be interested in investing in the Vogelaar affordable housing.
“I would say this could be a marriage made in heaven, in some respects,” said RFTA CEO Dan Blankenship.
RFTA officials said the Vogelaar site checks off several boxes of good planning. It represents “infill development” since it is within Glenwood Springs’ boundaries. The site is within walking distance of services and shopping. The land is city-owned, reducing overall costs, and has the potential for partnerships. Marshall said she will approach other local governments about their interest in buying into the project to provide housing for employees.
The preliminary estimate on the project cost is $63.2 million.
Blankenship said RFTA wouldn’t be prepared to provide an answer on interest until after it completes the first phase of its Housing Program Development Plan in November or December. RFTA will be in a better position to identify its needs for the quantity, mix, location and available revenue for affordable housing at that point.
There is little doubt RFTA is in dire need of affordable housing. The inability to stay fully staffed with drivers and other workers has prevented RFTA from fully achieving its goal of getting more people out of private vehicles.
RFTA hauled just shy of 2.6 million passengers this year-to-date through June. That is up 22% compared to the same point in 2022. However, passenger numbers haven’t recovered to pre-pandemic levels. Ridership was down 9% compared to the first half of 2019.
Blankenship said ridership has suffered the most in Aspen, where it was down 30% in June 2023 compared to the same month in 2019. He suspects changing demographics might be responsible. More people have possibly left Aspen for downvalley towns after free-market affordable housing soared in value during a buying binge by out-of-town buyers during COVID-19.
He noted that service within the Roaring Fork Valley — between Aspen and points downvalley — was down only 2% compared to 2019.
Blankenship also suspects more people are using e-bikes for their commutes within Aspen.
Staffing issues are also playing a role in the slow recovery. RFTA has been forced to reduce service at times due to lack of drivers. That leads to standing-room-only conditions on buses during prime commuting hours. Some potential riders might be turned off by the prospect of standing during their commute or riding in cramped quarters.
RFTA officials said Thursday that if existing conditions don’t improve on the hiring front, they will likely have to make service cuts again this winter.