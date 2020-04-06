RFTA service between Carbondale and Aspen could be retained even if the Glenwood Springs City Council bans bus drop-offs and pickups during a special meeting tonight.
CEO Dan Blankenship said in an email exchange Saturday that RFTA could “operate our Highway 82 corridor bus services just between Carbondale and communities in the midvalley and upper Roaring Fork Valley, and that is most likely what we would do, based on what we know now.”
The downvalley city is poised to join Rifle in halting public bus service in an effort to stanch the spread of COVID-19. “A clear majority of our council is very concerned about travel and transmission between communities,” Glenwood Springs Mayor Jonathan Godes said Friday.
Inter-jurisdictional spread of the coronavirus was a concern raised by Godes and Basalt Mayor Jacque Whitsitt, who also are members of the RFTA Board of Directors, during a Friday board meeting on whether bus services would remain at phase 3 levels. RFTA reduced service in phases on a weekly basis beginning March 16, but stopped short on Friday of making the most draconian cuts.
The vote at Friday’s RFTA board meeting was 6-2 against making further service cuts, with Whitsitt and Godes the dissenters. Art Riddle (New Castle), Jeanne McQueeney (Eagle County), Ann Mullins (Aspen), Dan Richardson (Carbondale), Markey Butler (Snowmass Village) and George Newman (Pitkin County) supported retaining RFTA service at phase 3 levels.
In his email, Blankenship said, “We haven’t completely determined what the plan would be and the hope is that Glenwood Springs would not make its resolution, if it is passed, effective immediately, so that we have time to communicate the change to passengers and formulate a revised service plan.”
According to data collected March 30, Glenwood Springs’ ridership was the highest among all stops on the RFTA lines.
“Elimination of Glenwood Springs as an origin and destination would significantly reduce overall travel on the system, inasmuch as Glenwood Springs appears to be the community with the highest number of boardings and alighting on a daily basis,” Blankenship said.
On March 30, there were 1,450 service users systemwide. Boardings and alighting by community on that day broke out as follows: Aspen, 266; Pitkin County, 236; Snowmass, 48; Basalt, 144; Carbondale, 164; Eagle County, 180; Glenwood Springs, 350; Garfield, 18; New Castle, 13; Silt, 10; and Rifle, 23.
Stop the buses, stop the spread?
Glenwood Springs as a locus is exactly why the mayor wants to tamp down regional travel to help contain coronavirus spread. Godes pointed to the Colorado Department of Transportation’s suspension last week of its Bustang service, which connects Glenwood to Denver and points between, as a responsible, proactive measure.
“We want to be ahead of the curve, so we can flatten the curve,” Godes said.
In a special work session on Thursday, the Pitkin Board of County Commissioners weighed the benefits of retaining some level of public transportation, even one that is severely scaled back. Commissioner George Newman, a RFTA board member, spoke of how it was an issue of “transporting people” versus “transporting the virus.”
County Manager Jon Peacock, quoting from the county’s public health department and Incident Management Team, relayed the benefits of retaining service versus potential health risks posed by people working in essential services who would have to carpool or find other transportation modes that don’t respect responsible social distancing. Ultimately, a majority of the BOCC agreed to keep RFTA service at the current phase 3 level.
Tonight’s special meeting of the Glenwood Springs City Council to discuss potential bus-service suspension within the city begins at 6 p.m. The agenda can be found at gwsco.gov/129/Agendas-Minutes.
RFTA’s COVID-19 Emergency Response Plan purports to have three primary goals: protection of the public; protection of employees; and continuity of operations.
“The plan is designed to enable RFTA to continue operating even though employees may become ill, because public transportation is considered an essential service for those who rely upon it,” it states.