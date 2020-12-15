The Roaring Fork Transportation Authority has settled a lawsuit involving a bus and pickup truck that occurred on a snowy Jan. 7, 2019.
Plaintiff Shawn Ocain of Carbondale will receive $75,000, well below his initial claim of $350,000 for personal injuries sustained in the crash. A third-party settlement company was used by RFTA to determine an amount, said the bus authority’s attorney, Paul Taddune.
Taddune shared the settlement agreement with RFTA’s board of directors during Thursday’s monthly meeting. RFTA’s board voted unanimously to approve the settlement.
A notice of the claim was filed May 1, 2019, contending the damages would be in excess of $350,000 for personal injuries resulting from the accident, according to Taddune. It named RFTA driver Rex Shuster and RFTA, “a regional transportation authority associated with Eagle, Garfield and Pitkin Counties,” as defendants.
The complaint on behalf of Ocain, a Carbondale resident, was filed this year, on Oct. 12, in Garfield County Court by attorneys from Franklin D. Azar and Associates. It contends that injuries, losses of income and damage sustained from the crash were caused by actions taken by the driver.
The accident occurred at mile-marker 17. No tickets were issued and Shuster still works for RFTA, according to Taddune.
The defendant was behind the wheel of a 2004 MCI bus traveling eastbound. Ocain, also traveling in the same direction, was operating a 2002 Dodge Ram 2500 pickup truck. The claim alleges the bus operator failed to maintain a safe distance and failed to slow for traffic in front of him.
Conditions were reported as icy and there was an accident up ahead on the highway. When the lanes merged, near mile-marker 17, the bus and pickup truck collided. The suit states that the front of Shuster’s bus collided with the rear of Ocain’s vehicle and that Ocain’s truck sustained damage to its rear end. Bus damage was confined to its front end.
RFTA used a third-party administrator, Cannon Cochran Management Services Inc., which specializes in claims management, to arrive at the settlement amount. RFTA recently joined Colorado Intergovernmental Risk Sharing Agency, which provides insurance for municipalities. Though RFTA is a multi-jurisdictional authority and not a municipality, CIRSA has accepted it for coverage.
According to its website: “CIRSA is a municipal self-insurance pool dedicated to providing Colorado public entities with proactive risk management guidance and the best possible coverage and service.”
The settlement information was released Thursday during RFTA’s public meeting and not in an executive session. Attorneys representing the plaintiff could not be reached Monday.