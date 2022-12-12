Public bus riders will be spared from a fare increase in 2023 as the Roaring Fork Transportation Authority continues to try to recover passengers lost during the COVID-19 pandemic.
RFTA’s board of directors last Tuesday approved a $73.8 million budget for 2023. Fares will remain unchanged after being reduced in November 2021 to try to entice more people onto buses.
RFTA’s ridership plummeted by 2.82 million in 2020 due to impacts of the pandemic. Federal rules required reduced occupancy and many people shied away from enclosed spaces.
RFTA has been clawing back ridership since the pandemic eased. It recovered 506,000 passengers in 2021 and is forecast to show an increase of nearly 900,000, or 28%, this year. For 2023, RFTA expects to gain 354,000 more in ridership, or 8.7%. That would result in a total ridership of 4.4 million.
Even with the recent gains, ridership remains about 1 million short of the record number of riders in 2019.
RFTA’s overall budget is down 59%, but operations — the funds to keep buses on the road — will increase 9% to $60 million in 2023. Transit service hours and mileage covered will remain about the same in 2023 as in 2022.
“The service plan covers approximately 5.8 million miles within a 70-mile region, operating and maintaining approximately 100 large transit vehicles with approximately 380 employees during peak winter season,” budget materials said.
Fares make up a small portion of revenues at just 6%. RFTA anticipates collecting $4.24 million in fare revenues in 2023.
Sales and use taxes make up 50% of revenues. RFTA projects sales tax revenues to drop 5% in 2023 from record numbers in 2022 due to “economic uncertainty and duration of inflationary and supply chain impacts,” the budget proposal said. Nevertheless, RFTA still expects to reap about $37 million in sales and use taxes.
RFTA also anticipates collecting $11.84 million in property taxes, or about 16% of the total revenues. It collects another $15.6 million in service contracts from entities such as Aspen Skiing Co. and the city of Aspen. SkiCo will pay $2.8 million to fund the free skier shuttles in the upper valley this season. That’s a 6.7% increase from last year, according to the budget.
The overall budget is decreasing due to less spending on capital improvement projects. That portion of the budget is down 94% to $7.5 million. RFTA will contribute $1 million to construction of a Snowmass Village transit center and $779,000 for We-Cycle projects.
RFTA anticipates having reserves of $62.66 million at the end of 2023.
Drivers will receive pay increases previously arranged through collective bargaining by their union. RFTA will offer a 4% increase in merit bonuses to qualifying employees.
CEO Dan Blankenship told the board of directors the agency will be a bit understaffed among drivers to start the season, but the situation will improve throughout the winter as recruits complete training classes.
“December is going to be somewhat of a struggle for us,” Blankenship said.
There are unfilled driver shifts early in the season, particularly on weekends. To entice existing drivers to pick up those open shifts, RFTA will offer an incentive of $125 per shift and will pay overtime.
“By the time we get to February we should be in pretty good shape,” Blankenship said.