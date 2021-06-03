Beginning Monday, the Roaring Fork Transportation Authority will increase to full seated capacity on all buses and routes. This includes VelociRFTA BRT, Roaring Fork Valley Local, Carbondale Circulator, Hogback, Ride Glenwood, City of Aspen, and Maroon Bells bus routes.
Due to the decline in the COVID-19 infection rate, the Colorado Department of Public Health & Environment and the Colorado Department of Transportation have rescinded all social distancing restrictions on public transit within Colorado. Pitkin County Public Health has also given RFTA clearance for this increase, according to a statement from the transportation authority released Wednesday.
“RFTA is pleased that it can increase to full seated capacity on buses, helping to make its services more convenient for transit users. However, the safety of its passengers and bus operators is still RFTA’s No. 1 concern,” the announcement read.
To that end, standing room beyond seated capacity will not be permitted. Riders are permitted to stand, but the total number of riders aboard the bus may not exceed the number of seats on the bus.
By federal law, masks are still required on public transit through Sept. 13. Bandannas, ski buffs and scarves are not considered face masks, according to the announcement.
RFTA will continue to meet or exceed all COVID-19 safety guidelines from local, state and federal public health officials and will continue maintaining daily bus-cleaning and sanitation procedures with a combination of hand cleaning and use of electrostatic disinfectant fogging units. Hand sanitizer is available on all RFTA buses for passenger use.
“Safety is our number one priority. And when it comes to COVID -19, we take our lead from public health experts,” RFTA CEO Dan Blankenship said in the statement. “Anticipating a busy summer season, we know more people will want to use our service. Starting June 7, the ability to safely use 100% of seated capacity on buses throughout the system, including the Maroon Bells shuttle, couldn’t come at a better time.”
The Maroon Bells shuttle reservation system will allow up to 35 reservations for each of the 29 scheduled departures from the Aspen Highlands every day. Up to 1,015 people daily can purchase round-trip tickets compared to 435 per day last year. Shuttle reservations to the Maroon Bells can be made at aspenchamber.org.