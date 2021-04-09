Capacity on RFTA buses will remain at 50% at least through the spring offseason to allow for more staff to get vaccinated — but also as an acknowledgment of the recent uptick in local COVID-19 cases, the bus authority’s board of directors was told Thursday during its monthly meeting.
The decision comes as the state looks at possibly lifting some transit capacity restrictions as soon as next week, according to a board memo.
RFTA continues to enforce the federal mandate on face coverings for riders, and while the majority of passengers have been agreeable, “at least a handful of times each week, bus operators must either ask non-compliant passengers to disembark their buses or request law enforcement assistance to remove them,” the memo noted.
As of Wednesday, only one employee was off work because of COVID-like symptoms, according to Kurt Ravenschlag, RFTA chief operating officer. Ravenschlag compared that to March 23, 2020, during the height of the pandemic, when RFTA had 38 employees out of work for coronavirus-related reasons.
According to RFTA, “Out of an abundance of caution, RFTA directs its employees to remain home if they are experiencing any possible symptoms of COVID-19. The majority of employees that go out for COVID-19 related reasons don’t test positive for COVID-19.”
Ravenschlag said Thursday, “The messaging we share with the workforce is we have to maintain our vigilance.”
As of Tuesday, about 59% of RFTA’s companywide workforce of 385 employees had at least started the vaccination process, with 212 employees either receiving two doses or the one-shot Johnson & Johnson dose, said Jason Smith, safety and training manager.
“RFTA continues to make steady progress,” Smith said.
While a cash bonus was offered to employees who got the shot or shots, CEO Dan Blankenship told the board there had been some resistance, but added that some of it might be related to drivers’ schedules and where they live compared to where the vaccinations were offered.
According to data provided through RFTA’s regional backup bus utilization report, the average number of regional buses requiring backup this winter (due to the 50% capacity limits) has fallen to 3% compared to 17% last fall.
That’s attributable in part to bus capacity rising to 50% from its previous 15-person maximum capacity. More frequent scheduled service was cited as another factor.
Notable is that the greatest demand for backup buses during the winter was on the Aspen-to-Snowmass route that services the workforce and also visitors.