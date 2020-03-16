Bus service on RFTA will be reduced beginning March 16, according to information provided Sunday by the transportation authority.
The new measures, which include closing the Rubey Park bus depot to the public, effective March 15, are an outgrowth of work by RFTA’s Pandemic Task Force which “continues to work around the clock to support the region and help to slow the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19),” according to a press release.
The new measures came at the direction of RFTA CEO Dan Blankenship who has “directed his team to implement several new measures to strike an appropriate balance for RFTA’s workforce and their families, RFTA’s customers, and the region as a whole.”
While closing the lobby of Rubey Park is considered “consistent with action taken by regional jurisdictions,” according to RFTA, the public restrooms will remain open.
Phase 1 service reductions that go into effect Monday include direct buses to and from Snowmass Village, up and down valley express buses, Hogback commuter buses and Snowmass, Buttermilk and Highlands skier shuttles.
“These measures are intended to help protect RFTA’s passengers, as well as its frontline employees who are faced with tough choices as they balance work with their family priorities, including caring for children who are home from area schools,” according to the release.
For questions or more information contact RFTA Communications Manager, Jamie Tatsuno at 970-384-4864 or jtatsuno@rfta.com.