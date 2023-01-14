The Roaring Fork Transportation Authority wants to take another crack at convincing western Garfield County governments and residents to invest in mass transit.

RFTA’s board of directors on Thursday appointed a subcommittee “to plan outreach to Garfield County communities regarding joining RFTA and/or forming a Garfield County Regional Transit Authority.”

Voters in Silt, Rifle and Garfield County as a whole have rejected charging a sales tax to contribute to RFTA in past elections, but those were years ago.

“Times always change and there might be a different environment now,” RFTA Chief Operating Officer Kurt Ravenschlag told the board.

RFTA officials say it is vital to beef up transit in western Garfield County because two recent origination and destination studies of traffic show roughly 50% of the morning rush hour traffic passing through Glenwood Springs to points south come from western Garfield County. A separate study concluded population growth in the region over the next 20 years will be most acute between Glenwood Springs and Parachute.

“Improvements to regional transit services, particularly in the I-70 corridor, will require a higher level of investment than is currently being made,” said a memo to RFTA staff to the board of directors.

RFTA currently operates limited bus service on the Grand Hogback route between Rifle and Glenwood Springs. For 2023, the cost is estimated at $3.8 million.

“Of that amount, Garfield County is contributing $550,000 and Rifle is contributing $20,000,” the RFTA memo said. “Colorado Department of Transportation grants cover $200,000 and fares are estimated at $252,320. Silt and Parachute are not contributing for the Grand Hogback service, but Parachute doesn’t receive RFTA service. The balance of approximately $2.78 million is being funded by RFTA.”

The funding issue has been contentious in the past. Former Pitkin County Commissioner Dorothea Farris and longtime Garfield County Commissioner John Martin used to regularly butt heads over RFTA funding.

Elected officials and some residents of western Garfield County are wary of implementing a sales tax in their communities because they feel it just subsidizes upper Roaring Fork Valley interests and their import of workers who cannot afford to live in Pitkin County.

Sales tax ballot measures failed in Silt and Garfield County in 2004 and again in Silt in 2008. Rifle voters rejected a sales tax for RFTA service in 2006.

The Garfield County municipalities of New Castle, Glenwood Springs and Carbondale are members of RFTA and collect sales tax revenues for transit. The other RFTA members are Basalt, Snowmass Village, Aspen, Eagle County and Pitkin County.

New Castle Mayor Art Riddile, who also is a RFTA director, told the board Thursday he has worked for six years to get elected officials in Silt and Rifle interested in joining RFTA. They have resisted because they feel they would tax themselves to benefit Aspen and other jurisdictions.

“I think both these communities kind of have their head in the sand,” Riddile said. “I don’t know if it’s worth it to go there.”

Another factor, he said, is Garfield County’s contribution is essentially a subsidy for Rifle and Silt.

“Why would they join as long as they’re getting a free lunch?” Riddile said.

But Glenwood Springs Councilwoman Shelley Kaup said she felt there are “avenues” that would be worthwhile for a RFTA subcommittee to explore. She volunteered for the subcommittee, as did Glenwood Springs Mayor Jonathan Godes and Carbondale Mayor Ben Bohmfalk.

Godes said the willingness of the town’s elected boards and citizens to participate cannot be judged solely by the actions and words of their mayors. “My board tells me to go to hell all the time,” he quipped.

Riddile reluctantly agreed to try to find the time to serve on the subcommittee. “Yeah, I’m a sucker,” he said.

The subcommittee will explore if Rifle and Silt as well as Garfield County would place questions for a sales tax back on the ballot in the future or, alternatively, set up their own transit authority.

“In recent years, Garfield County has attempted to gauge support for the creation of a new Regional Transportation Authority that might include Garfield County, Rifle, Parachute and Silt,” RFTA’s staff memo said. “However, that effort has not, so far, gained significant momentum.”