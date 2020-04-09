All passengers riding RFTA will be required to wear face coverings effective Monday, April 13, the bus authority’s board of directors agreed Thursday, as part of its ongoing response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
That requirement, plus continued enforcement of holding to a nine-passenger limit, appeared to placate some otherwise reticent board members who voted unanimously Thursday to support RFTA’s continued operation with additional restrictions.
Board chairman Art Riddle (New Castle), Ann Mullins (Aspen), Markey Butler (Snowmass Village,) Jacque Whitsitt (Basalt), George Newman (Pitkin County), Jeanne McQueeney (Eagle County) and Jonathan Godes (Glenwood Springs) all voted in favor of the measure.
Support for RFTA by Godes, mayor of Glenwood Springs, and Councilwoman Shelley Kaup, who was not among the voting members but did participate in Thursday’s RFTA board meeting, is significant in that the council has been debating whether it should halt bus service within its city limits, following the Rifle City Council’s lead of April 1.
“This isn’t RFTA’s fault,” Godes said. “RFTA’s absolutely doing everything reasonably possible” with its response to the coronavirus, he said.
But the Glenwood Springs elected officials have felt the need to lead on COVID-19 safety enhancements, and several have stated during public meetings over the past week that the city is vulnerable due to its location as a tri-county crossroads.
“My council has spoken and says this is a valuable service (and) to continue with the additional restrictions,” Godes told the RFTA board hours before his council’s scheduled meeting on Thursday night.
Also adding her support to RFTA’s continued operations was Basalt Mayor Jacque Whitsitt. She voted last week with Godes against the service but is also now in favor of its continuance.
Beginning April 7 and continuing until at least April 26, face coverings will be required for Glenwood Springs residents while entering and inside a public space, as well as other places where people are unable to maintain safe social distancing. Starting Monday, similar restrictions will be required on RFTA buses up and down the valley, including the city of Aspen routes.
“If someone gets on without a mask, they’ll be asked to get off,” RFTA CEO Dan Blankenship said. He added that the same holds true if a passenger expects to board a bus when there are already nine people on board.
Both Gov. Jared Polis and the Centers for Disease Control have recommended, but not mandated, people wear a non-medical face covering — which may include bandanas, scarves and neck gaiters — when in public to help stem the transmission of coronavirus.
So far, RFTA’s seen its bus capacity exceeded on 17 different occasions, Blankenship said. That includes once at the Truscott stop where a rider who wasn’t able to board because the nine-passenger limit had already been reached reacted by breaking a bus window, Blankenship said. That incident couldn’t be immediately confirmed with Aspen police.
“People are getting short tempered,” Aspen City Councilwoman Ann Mullins opined, adding that “people have been cooped up for three weeks.” Mullins said she has even observed aggression in people’s emails.
To further deal with capacity issues, Blankenship said RFTA now sends a bus to follow all valley routes to deal with overflow. He said dispatchers are in constant communication with drivers about how many people are on the buses.
Riddle, the mayor of New Castle, was among those board members who had effusive praise for the job RFTA is doing during the pandemic.
“When we look up and down the valley….I don’t see any other business that is doing more in terms of ensuring there’s social distancing happening,” Riddle said.
Aspen City Councilman Ward Hauenstein agreed: “I don’t see it’s possible to make it any safer than what operations has come up with.”
Pitkin County Commissioner Greg Poschman asked if RFTA would let its riders know about these changes through signage on the bus or at stops. Poschman was told yes, and that passengers who are sick will also see signs that discourage them from riding RFTA buses.
The board on Thursday also approved a $280,000 appropriation to implement some sanitary safeguards and support employee compensation over the next month. CFO Michael Yang said RFTA will seek reimbursement for some or all of that money through specific federal programs that support the transit agencies.