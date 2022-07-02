Invested partners gathered Friday to cut the ribbon on a revamped roundabout along Highway 82 on the west side of Aspen.
Representatives of Aspen, Pitkin County, the Roaring Fork Transportation Authority and the Colorado Department of Transportation spoke at a podium positioned at the Maroon Creek Road bus stop near the traffic circle. Freshly laid concrete, barren road shoulders and bright orange construction signs stood out in the background — the last remnants of the monthslong project to rejuvenate the roundabout at the “Entrance to Aspen” by replacing its asphalt surface with concrete, to provide better durability.
The middle phase of a longer Highway 82 transportation undertaking, the roundabout project required significant collaboration among the entities, even if the work being done wasn’t a brand-new facility or a massive redesign, Aspen Mayor Torre said.
“Those first, positive aspects and impacts of this, that’s No. 1, but also celebrating the partnership and the work together,” Torre said. “What you have is everybody from CDOT to RFTA and what I mean by that is from roadways to transit and then the in-between — the county and the city — trying to reach our goals.
“So, we celebrate working together, not just on putting cement down around a roundabout, but about our future goals and what this means for transit improvements going forward and how we’re going to look at transit and transportation in this whole valley,” he continued.
The roundabout portion of the project mainly involved surface treatment — replacing the asphalt pavement that was initially installed in the traffic circle with harder, more durable concrete. The turns between roads also were widened, specifically between Maroon Creek and Castle Creek roads for easier and safer bus navigation, said RFTA CEO Dan Blankenship.
In 2020, a traffic study by the city flunked the roundabout, marking it as inefficient and unsafe. It was a source of congestion and, according to the report, carried a collision rate that is 152% higher than the national average for roundabouts.
The new concrete is expected to provide greater longevity, preventing the need for repairs. The roundabout has updated lane paint to aid in the direction of traffic. As for the work’s efforts to reduce congestion, only time will tell.
Preliminary work on the project began in March, with traffic-impacting work beginning in mid-April.
Torre said he was happy with the effect on traffic during the construction process.
“It’s not often that you get infrastructure improvements like this and at the end, literally this week I heard, ‘I think it’s over,’” Torre said. “They said that meaning, ‘I didn’t really feel the impacts as much as I thought I would.’”
Work on the overall $5 million project is far from over, however. Highway 82’s facelift will continue from the Aspen Airport Business Center to the “S-curve” leading to Main Street. The Maroon Creek and Castle Creek bridges also will see repairs over the next few months, with a more significant repair to the latter in September, when traffic is expected to lessen prior to the fall offseason.
Pitkin County Commissioner Patti Clapper also highlighted guardrail replacements, traffic control device upgrades and striping improvements within the project. Much of the work will be done at night to minimize the effect on traffic.
It’s a lot of construction in a short period to put commuters through, but Clapper said that’s the most fiscally responsible way to do it.
“It makes financial sense to do all this work when the contractors and their crews — who we also thank enormously — are already here and geared up to get this work done,” Clapper said. “Yes, the impact to the community is huge this year, but the fact this project will be done this year means just that it will be done this year but there will be little work, at least no work of this magnitude, moving forward.”
Overall, the Highway 82 improvements are expected to be completed in November.