Aspen Councilwoman Rachel Richards announced on Wednesday afternoon that she will not run for reelection in March 2023, citing a combination of personal reasons for the decision.
Apart from Richards’ seat, one other city council seat and the mayor’s post will be on the March municipal ballot. Mayor Torre and Councilman Skippy Mesirow have not yet announced their decisions to run for reelection.
Speaking to reporters at New York Pizza in Aspen, Richards said she will complete her fifth term in city office in April. She said the opportunity to serve has been a tremendous honor but the time feels right for her to turn attentions elsewhere.
“I turned 62 this year. I got married during the pandemic. My life has changed a bit,” she said. “You start asking yourself, ‘When are you going to enjoy the town a little more than just worrying about it all the time?’”
Richards said once her term comes to an end, she plans to spend more time with her husband, writing and having an influence on national issues such as water rights and women’s rights. Richards also plans to stay involved with Club 20, a coalition of Coloradans dedicated to mutual issues of concern such as public education and political action.
For the remainder of her fourth council term and heading into November election season, Richards plans to spend her time campaigning for the passage of ballot issue 2A, the new tax on short-term rentals. 2A will place a 5% tax on the rental fee for owner-occupied and lodging-exempt properties, if approved, as well as a 10% tax on classic STR permitted residences. She said it is likely the most important issues facing the community and the next Aspen City Council.
“These are tools our next council will need if they’re going to begin to satisfy the needs of our community — for its economy and for community’s sake, both things,” she said. “We’re starting to lose what we call the value proposition of what people are spending so much money to come here for and then not receive the service or the quality that they expect to, and so I wanted to kind of really highlight that.”
Richards said that she feels confident that the Aspen community will step up after her departure and fill the hole that she will leave behind. She said anyone interested in running for city council or local office should attend council meetings as well as other local board meetings, take a look at the Aspen Area Community Plan and familiarize themselves with facts.
She said that city council is a job that requires people who are bold and willing to let some things roll off their backs. They must have a vision for the community, which she credited Mayor Torre for.
“The town always has a way of surprising you,” she said. “You have to have convictions and you have to know what you want, and that’s about it.”
Richards added that another reason for her departure from public office is that the timing of the city’s current leadership feels like it will be left in good hands. She credited Torre and City Manager Sara Ott for serving at the helm of a ship that is heading in a good direction.
Reached by phone Wednesday evening, Torre credited Richards for her years of service.
“Rachel’s public service is completely amazing and we should all be thankful,” he said. “Rachel has had a voice at the table for so long, and that doesn’t just mean her being there, but her representation. Aspen is better for Rachel’s service.”
Richards moved to Aspen in the fall of 1978, a week before her 18th birthday. She was 29 years old when she first ran for an Aspen City Council seat.
In addition to four terms on the city council, she served as mayor of Aspen from 1999-2001 and as Pitkin County Commissioner for 12 years from 2007-2019. She listed her support of the Thompson Divide Coalition and her work to create the Healthy Rivers and Streams fund as major wins throughout her long tenure in political office.
Richards said she has no plans to run for non-local office and has not yet considered relocating outside of Aspen. She and her husband will remain Aspen residents for the foreseeable future.
“I just want to make sure people realize how severely the dynamic has changed,” she said. “We used to be the big-dollar place to work and almost the only place to work. You remember people who commute from Grand Junction and over the hill in Paonia, and that’s just not necessary anymore. And so these things are changing the nature of our town and it’s up to us locals to respond.”