One of Aspen’s most tenured public servants will step down from her city council seat this week, passing the torch to the next generation.
Rachel Richards was first elected to the Aspen City Council in 1991 at the age of 30, backed by Aspen’s first female mayor, Eve Homeyer, and became the youngest person elected to the council, a title she now passes on to Sam Rose — who at the age of 29 won a council seat in March.
After five terms on the city council, including one mayoral term before the age of 40, and 12 years of service on the Pitkin Board of County Commissioners, Tuesday will be Richards’ last meeting as an elected official.
“I’m honored and thankful for the opportunities and richness it’s added to my life,” Richards said Friday of her career in local politics. “Really, it comes down to how precious a community we have. That’s what pulled me in.”
Richards said that aside from the community, it was motherhood that made her start thinking about the future and want to get involved. Before running for city council, she participated in community discussions, volunteered at the art park and served on citizen boards. At that time, the most exciting thing going on in Aspen’s politics was the 1990 recall election: Councilman Steve Crockett was recalled, and Mayor Bill Stirling and two other councilmen were narrowly retained.
“I think that becoming a parent, in many ways, makes you far more cognizant of time passing and what future they will hold, and so that’s why I got involved,” she said.
In a career that spans more than 30 years, Richards said her mayoral term from 1999-2001 stands out for a few reasons. First, it was a tight four-way race between Richards, a former Aspen mayor, a former Pitkin County Commissioner and Michael O’Sullivan. Richards won by 14 votes — the municipal code did not have runoff provisions at that time. Today, such a tight race would require a runoff.
Secondly, in those 24 months, the city passed five taxes on one ballot, an achievement that Richards said was like winning the World Series of tax questions. The ballot included Aspen’s first lodging tax, which also helped create the Roaring Fork Transportation Authority, and the half-cent open space tax, which was just renewed in permanence last November.
“So something I started 20-some-odd years ago will last forever,” Richards noted. “That was a major acquisition — in conjunction with the county and things, but the city would not have had the money without that. And we bought other parcels as well. They’ve been using it straight up until they just renewed, and so that one feels good.”
It’s not easy to keep a career in local politics going for 30 years, especially one that includes service at both the city and county levels. Richards acknowledged that going from the city of Aspen to Pitkin County took a different mindset and a new way of looking at issues.
She said she’d never really thought about what it was about her that resonated with voters all those years, but she considered herself to be bold, direct and honest — things she thought people could respect.
“I think the willingness to take on the tough issues, to speak freely about what was at stake, and how I saw the issues, the commitment to work hard on the things that matter to people and that are of lasting benefit — perhaps these are some of the things that define leadership,” she said. “It always feels a little ‘boastful,’ but perhaps because I offered dedicated leadership on major issues … willing to take the blame and the rewards that may come from standing up and standing out.”
Those who have served with Richards, and who are currently serving with her, can attest to that. Last week, Richards attended her last Aspen-Pitkin County Housing Authority board of directors’ meeting and her last Elected Officials Transportation Committee meeting. Members of both boards took opportunities to thank Richards for her service, her passion and institutional knowledge.
“Thanks for all the work you’ve done,” Pitkin County Commissioner Francie Jacober, who serves with Richards on the APCHA board and the EOTC, said Thursday.
Looking ahead, the first thing on Richards’ calendar is a 10-day vacation in Cozumel, and after that, she’s looking forward to being open to possibilities. Richards does not plan to move away from Aspen or stray far from her day job at City Market, and she also plans to continue attending Club 20 meetings to participate with other western Colorado communities on issues of mutual concern.
To those who are stepping up to take her place, Richards said she has faith in the Aspen community to do what’s right. She encouraged people to be active and be the change they want to see. She also thanked those who have sat at the council or county table with her over the past 32 years.
“I would like to thank all of the people I’ve ever served with, both for coaching me and correcting me, and putting up with me and hearing me out, and sometimes advancing my ideas. It’s been hundreds of people over these years who I’ve been influenced by and learned from, and I really appreciate that.”