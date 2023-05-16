A Marble landowner has successfully completed a “partial cure” of work in the Crystal River that was undertaken last summer without a permit and raised concerns about potential consequences during runoff, according to Gunnison County government.
The county issued a verbal notice on April 5 that the owner’s contractor could remove rock and other materials from the river alongside the airstrip outside of Marble, according to Gunnison County Planning Director Hillary Seminick. A formal letter with a notice to proceed was issued April 13. She said the verbal notice was given so that the work could begin before the river flow drastically increased from snowmelt runoff.
“It’s important that we get materials out of the river,” Seminick said Monday. “We don’t know how it would potentially affect any runoff water so we wanted to expedite this portion of the restoration plan.”
The partial cure work also was approved by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.
Marble Airstrip LLC was issued a notice of violation and stop-work order, also known as a red tag, from Gunnison County on Aug. 12 for earthmoving on the banks of the Crystal River about 1.5 miles west of Marble. Documents submitted to Gunnison County initially listed Marble Airstrip LLC’s mailing address as the same as Walton Enterprises LLC in Bentonville, Arkansas.
The Walton’s representative last year, ERO Resources, wrote in correspondence with county officials that the work was necessary to stop erosion of the riverbank at the airstrip. ERO contended the work qualified for a federal “non-notifying Nationwide Permit” and that it gave the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers a “courtesy notice” of the project.
The work captured the attention of a citizens group called the Crystal Valley Environmental Protection Association, or CVEPA. The group pressed the Corps of Engineers and Gunnison County on the scope of the work and triggered closer scrutiny of the project.
A representative of CVEPA told the Aspen Daily News in August that the group was concerned about the effects on wildlife habitat as well as landowners undertaking work without a thorough review. CVEPA representatives estimated the work appeared along 250 yards of the river.
Gunnison County’s notice of violation required Marble Airstrip LLC to restore the river to the condition that existed prior to the work. A contractor mobilized on April 10 and completed removing rock and materials by May 1, Seminick said. The amount of material removed wasn’t available. It was stored on site but out of the 100-year floodplain.
The county letter authorizing the work noted “it was a partial cure and did not take care of the violation in its entirety,” she said.
The first concern was getting the material removed so that it didn’t cause something unforeseen in what is anticipated to be a big runoff year on the Crystal River. The snowpack on Schofield Pass was at 160% of median as of Monday. Hydrologic reports forecast that the Crystal River will have its sixth-highest runoff flow in 67 years.
In addition to serving as planning director, Seminick is also Gunnison County’s floodplain manager.
“While I definitely have concerns about the disturbance of vegetation and the braided channels on this section of the Crystal River, our primary objective is to protect the health, safety and welfare of the residents of our community,” Seminick. “And so ensuring the expedited removal of these materials was paramount.”
By ordering the removal of the material that was placed in the river last July and August, the county wanted to minimize the effect downstream from the site. Leaving the fill in the river could have resulted in negative consequences.
Seminick said she anticipates further river restoration work once runoff is over this summer. The restoration must include revegetating the riverbanks and restoring braided channels in that area.
“There’s no way they could do that work right now,” she said.
A company called Wright Water Engineers is now representing the landowner. A letter from the firm to the county said it is still preparing a full stream restoration plan and anticipates receiving a specific approval called a Nationwide Permit from the Corps of Engineers. The full restoration likely will be undertaken in late summer or fall of this year, according to Wright Water Engineers’ letter.
It is uncertain if the Waltons still want to undertake the erosion mitigation work on their property. That would require a permit from the Corps of Engineers. The person in the agency’s Durango office that has worked on the Marble project couldn’t be reached for comment on Monday.
Seminick said Gunnison County officials believe the notice of violation is being addressed.
“I would say that we are satisfied with the effort of the owner’s representative so far and look forward to continuing to work with them to restore this section of the Crystal,” she said.
In an unrelated step, a citizens’ group is working to get federal designation of the upper Crystal River as Wild and Scenic. That would add a layer of protection for the free-flowing river.