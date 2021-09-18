Need a fresh reason to brave the big-box development on Highway 133? Well, there’s a new “slice of local”: Aspen and El Jebel’s New York Pizza is tossing the dough and spreading sauces at their newest location, a few doors from City Market and next door to the relocated Ming’s Cafe.
“We had a soft opening with friends, family and walk-ins on July 7 but didn’t open officially until July 9. We didn’t have a grand opening,” manager/co-owner Ryan Baldwin said. Still, the craziness came out anyway and can be viewed on NYP’s Facebook page.
In what is perhaps the tightest drone flying ever, the camera flies out of the pizza oven, through the party and out onto the street where Byron Turner loads up and takes off on what may be the town’s first-ever e-bike pizza delivery.
“While managing in the El Jebel location,” Baldwin said, “we had a lot of customers express a want for us to be a part of the Carbondale community.”
The “we” to whom Ryan refers includes Kevin Jones and Earl Rodgers, who co-own the other two locations.
All three have a hand in Carbondale. “We’re very excited to be here. We love the vibe, it’s very fun, and there are a lot of happy customers,” Baldwin added.
At a time when some businesses are closing shop due to a dearth of employees, New York Pizza exerts enough of a draw to rally a team.
“Our staff is amazing and we are very thankful to have them, as it is hard to find help in the food industry at the moment,” Baldwin said. “We offer ski pass assistance, we have a good environment to work in — our kitchen is open so they don’t get stuck in the back, they get to talk to people. They dig it.”
Walking in on a recent midweek afternoon at around 3:30 p.m., the camaraderie is obvious among staff and patrons. Huge flat-screen TVs air a multitude of sporting events. The bar is full and the conversations are chill.
The pizza counter displays a rotation of thin-crust pizzas with every veggie color of the rainbow and a multitude of proteins. Whether served by the slice or made in the form of whole custom pizzas, the choices are infinite. (Up and down the valley, NYP is known for its huge slices. Whole pies range from 12 inches (small) to 2 feet across (extra large)).
“This location has the largest space between the three shops, so we decided to bring in some new menu items and specials,” Baldwin said. “Our Coors beer-battered chicken tenders have been a big hit with our customers so far.”
Dipping sauces span the flavor spectrum, from habanero (extra hot and tempered with mango) to the traditional BBQ and buffalo. And there are others.
Tap your inner “Cro-Magnon” with a Mountain Primal burger made from Scottish Highland cattle, raised locally in Emma. Recognizing we aren’t all carnivores, the Carbondale eatery offers veggie burgers, too, and an array of 10-inch sandwiches.
The beer taps flow with micros and lighter beers. “We are excited to share our frozen Mango and House Margaritas,” Baldwin added.
For football season, burgers or beer-batter tenders and a beer are $15. Large pizzas of any kind, with a pitcher of suds, run about $30. Expect karaoke beginning in October, if you’re brave enough.
NYP joins solid company in Carbondale in the form of Peppino’s and White House, both of which are located on Main Street. All three pizzerias have bike parking, patio seating and hit different pizza notes, whether it’s the sauce, the crust or the local owners.