Rocky Mountain Institute hired from within after a global search for its new chief executive officer, the renowned think-tank announced Monday.
Jon Creyts, 52, will take the position Nov. 1. He is currently RMI’s chief program and strategy officer.
Creyts was determined to be the right leader to steer the 40-year-old nonprofit “at a critical point in the fight to combat catastrophic climate change,” RMI said in its announcement. He takes over for Jules Kortenhorst, who led the nonprofit for nearly a decade.
RMI is world-renowned for its work to promote energy efficiency and energy supply issues through market-driven solutions. The organization has grown from 50 to 600 employees and has a budget of $100 million. RMI built an Innovation Center in 2016 that includes offices in Basalt.
Creyts is a mechanical engineer with a doctorate in thermodynamics. He has been with the organization since 2012. In his current role, he “oversaw teams working to decarbonize buildings, electricity, heavy industry and mobility both domestically and around the world through market-driven and business-led solutions,” the institute said. “Over the past decade, Creyts founded RMI’s China office, launched the climate tech incubator Third Derivative, and spearheaded a shift to focus the institute’s deep energy expertise on solving the climate crisis.”
He will lead RMI in what the organization labeled a decisive decade for climate change. He takes over as the war in Ukraine is destabilizing energy markets worldwide, fueling inflation and generating new calls for more fossil fuels, even as climate change intensifies damage from drought, storms and flooding.
“To solve a problem as complex as climate change, we need to find new ways of working collaboratively and globally between governments, corporations, communities and NGO partners. The only way to successfully respond to this challenge is together,” Creyts said in a statement. “I’m excited to help shape and champion RMI’s role in providing the inspiration, the insights, and the practical solutions to meet this urgent moment together in the way we must.”
RMI was founded in Old Snowmass in 1982 by Amory and Hunter Lovins. The organization now has offices in Basalt, Boulder, New York City, Oakland, Washington, D.C., and Beijing.
“Jon Creyts is a marvelous choice to carry on RMI’s leadership: strategic, design-minded, entrepreneurial, bold, disciplined, deeply knowledgeable across the full range of our work, and universally admired for his sterling personal and professional quality,” Amory Lovins said in a statement.