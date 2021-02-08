Vail Pass will have intermittent safety closures on Monday to allow for winter maintenance operations, the Colorado Department of Transportation announced Sunday night in a travel alert.
Updates will be shared through Facebook and Twitter as the day progresses, said Elise Thatcher, northwest Colorado regional communications manager for CDOT.
The closures will start after 9:30 a.m. and could last throughout the day, according to CDOT. Impacted by the winter maintenance is the section between mile markers 180 and 190, on either side of the section of I-70 that is known as the Narrows.
According to CDOT: “Motorists should expect eastbound and westbound delays during and after the closures take place. Current updates will be posted throughout the day on COtrip.org and CDOT’s Twitter page. https://www.cotrip.org/travelAlerts.htm#?
Highway 82 through Snowmass Canyon was no picnic on Sunday, as melting and refreezing snow wreaked havoc on roads in the Roaring Fork Valley.
Motorists were notified Sunday afternoon in a Pitkin Community traffic alert that icy conditions prevailed in Snowmass Canyon between mile markers 30-26 and multiple accidents were reported.
Caution is advised for Monday’s Highway 82 commute as well. For more: AlertHelp@pitkin911.org