A new fire station will provide better fire and medical service to a somewhat secluded corner of the midvalley and provide Roaring Fork Fire Rescue with three additional affordable housing units.
Station 46 along West Sopris Creek Road was dedicated at a public open house on Friday. The firehouse and three residences cost about $2.87 million.
“If we stop one fire from getting big or save one life because of this, it’s going to be worth every penny,” said Fire Chief Scott Thompson during a tour of the facility on Wednesday.
Residents of Sopris Mountain Ranch and surrounding properties got the effort rolling due to concerns about their homeowners’ insurance policies soaring or even getting canceled by carriers. The luxury subdivision was further than 5 road miles from the nearest fire station, so insurance ratings were the worst for the area, according to Thompson.
Residents of the West Sopris Creek area raised $937,000 in private donations for the new fire station. The Colorado Department of Local Affairs provided a $994,000 grant from its Energy-Mineral Impact Assistance Fund. Pitkin County commissioners contributed $150,000 in a housing funds grant. Roaring Fork Fire Rescue covered the remaining $793,000.
Thompson said the project was particularly worthwhile for the fire district because the station includes one two-bedroom residence and two one-bedroom units. The fire district held a process last month to determine who gets to live there. To qualify, applicants had to be certified firefighters and emergency medical technicians or working on getting EMT certification. The residents will move in after the dedication. Their moves will open up other affordable housing units owned by the fire district, according to the fire chief.
The U.S. Bureau of Land Management provided the property for the station via a 130-year right-of-way grant. The federal agency also waived the application fee and rent totaling $84,218.
BLM officials recognized a fire station would benefit the agency by providing first response to a wildland fire in the prone area, Thompson said. The station will house a four-wheel-drive fire engine capable of use for wildland fires and structure fires, he said. It will also have a Tahoe fitted for medical calls.
The firefighters and medical personnel living in the units will continue reporting to their regular stations in Basalt, El Jebel or Snowmass Village. However, their shifts are staggered so chances are one of them will regularly be on site at the West Sopris Creek station, Thompson said.
In addition, the new station provides the advantage of storing equipment needed for first response to a fire or medical call. A responder can head up narrow, winding West Sopris Creek Road in a small vehicle rather than driving an engine up, Thompson said.
The fire district fell victim to the same factors affecting anyone building a new structure these days. Materials shortages and supply chain complications drove up the price of construction. Unstable soils also required driving 55 piles deep underground for a pier foundation.
The fire district also made a statement by including an interior sprinkler system, though it wasn’t required by county code. The station is a “wildfire hardened structure” with a metal roof and concrete Hardie board siding.
Thompson said the station will be functioning by the start of the new year.